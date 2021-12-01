CSLC HOPE project holds an informative pre-World AIDS Day virtual observance

Special to The Mississippi Link,

While the COVID-19 pandemic is center stage and alarming public health today, it is also important to remember that HIV and AIDS remain a major global public health issue as well.

Dec. 1 has been World AIDS Day since 1987. This year’s theme is “Ending the HIV Epidemic: Equitable Access, Everyone’s Voice.”

It is a day of solidarity, representing an opportunity for people worldwide who are affected by HIV to share their stories and experiences, to remember those lost, and to highlight efforts on every front to end the HIV epidemic (cdc.gov).

In an effort to give more voice to awareness, the Community Students Learning Center’s (CSLC) Health Optimization and Prevention Education (HOPE) project of Lexington, Miss. recently collaborated with Mallory Community Health Center (MCHC) to hold a pre-World AIDS Day virtual informational.

HOPE is federally-funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Office of Population Affairs (OPA) Teen Pregnancy Prevention (TPP) in core partnership with the Holmes County Consolidated School District (HCCSD) and MCHC, and other community partners. The pre-World AIDS Day activity was a part of HOPE’s parent/community component called “Let’s Talk Relationships.”

“HIV/AIDS awareness plays an integral role in the overall safety and well-being of adults and youth,” said presenter, Mallory’s Chief Clinical Officer Keila Brown-Jones, DNP, AGNP-C. “Increased awareness promotes safer sex practices, encourages individuals to get tested and gain a greater understanding of the virus,” she continued.

Brown-Jones’s presentation included some eye-raising statistics on people living with HIV in Holmes County, Miss. See a five-year data review below:

• 2015: Holmes County ranked 10th for HIV infections in MS with 21.8 percent of the population living with HIV;

• 2016: 16.7 percent of population living with HIV;

• 2017 & 2018: 11.3 percent of the population living with HIV; and

• 2019: 23.5 percent of the population living with HIV(www.msdh.gov)

At the mention of the sharp increase between the 2018 and 2019, several audience members were heard mummering in amazement.

CSLC HOPE facilitator Lucretia Holmes and audience participant Laletrice Fletcher both later expressed they were alarmed to see the 2019 increase of people living with HIV in their county. “I was shocked.” said Fletcher.

In terms of prevention and/or intervention, Brown-Jones also later pointed out, “youth and adults should be aware of the current HIV statistics in the area, types of condoms, proper use of condoms and current FDA approved prEP (pre-exposure prophylaxis) medications. Proper condom usage and taking prEP has been proven to lower the risk of infection. Individuals living with HIV/AIDS should receive routine medical care and take medications daily to reduce their viral load and minimize transmission.”

Participating parents later acknowledge how appreciative they were for the presentation. “Dr. Brown-Jones was educational, and she highlighted great points about the stigma of what people think about HIV,” said HOPE parent Kadisha Clark.

Clark’s teenage son is among more than a thousand 6th-12th-graders in HCCSD who have been trained (with parental consent) since the fall of 2019 on the importance of developing and maintaining healthy adolescent relationships. She made sure he was on the call.

“A lot of people today are misled because of what the world sees HIV as instead of being truly informed of what it is. Understanding is the best lesson. So, if we are educated more on these type things, we can come together and help make the world a better place instead of judging,” Clark said.

Brown-Jones concurs that, “Working together we will make significant strides in eliminating the stigma surrounding HIV/AIDs and raise awareness within the community to aid in the overall reduction of individuals contracting HIV.”

Holmes said “Raising awareness of AIDS, other STD’s and STI reminds us that they still exist, and people are still testing positive. Being aware keeps us from engaging in risky behaviors and to learn what treatments and preventions are available.”

Brown-Jones announced that Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., MCHC will observe World AIDS Day 2021 with a carnival to include health screenings, information, exhibitors, cash prizes and more.

Brown-Jones said she was grateful for the partnership MCHC has with the CSLC Hope program.

“We, too, are grateful to MCHC Executive Director Dr. Chapman and staff, HCCSD superintendents (past and present), school leaders, teachers and all community partners,” said HOPE Administrative Officer Beulah Greer. “Our parents, coupled with our community partners have been a true village, championing the cause for helping our youth develop healthy relationship skills.”

Upcoming Hope Event: “Let’s Talk Relationships: Dangerous Love,” Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6:30 p.m. with featured presenter,Jackson, Miss. native Wendy B. Mahoney, Executive Director, Mississippi Coalition Against Domestic Violence. Area families and anyone interested may zoom in to be informed. Cash and other prize drawings available. The Meeting ID: 876 0680 2000 Passcode: 975714

The link is: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87606802000?pwd=ZmRTc05RdWtubm53bGZIZ3BzWThvUT09

The HOPE Project is made possible by Grant No. 5 TP1AH000205-02-00 from the HHS Office of Population Affairs. Contents are solely the responsibility of the authors and do not necessarily represent the official views of the Department of HHS or the OPA.