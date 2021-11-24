Jackson State spoils Alcorn’s championship hopes

By Tim Ward,

Sports Writer,

The “Soul Bowl,” “Capitol City Classic,” or as they said Saturday, “The SWAC Classic” held up to the hype. It was announced over 58,000 fans were in attendance at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium. Later that night, it was reported over 62,000 tickets were sold. It was also senior night for the football team.

Coach Prime took pics with each senior as their name as called. Now on to the game.

The game was a defensive battle. Neither team scored in the 1st quarter. The punters were working the hardest for both teams as both teams played for field position.

Early in the second quarter Alcorn was able to put 3 points on the scoreboard. In the ensuing drive, Jackson State was able drive to the endzone when quarterback Shedeur Sanders connected with Keith Corbin III.

Jackson State lead at the half 7 to 3. As usual, Jackson State showed improvement in the second half. Shedeur Sanders, who passed for 297 yards with 3 touchdown passes, got into a rhythm. Sanders completed 28 passes connecting with 9 different receivers. Although he was sacked twice, he managed to add 23 yards of rushing to his numbers.

Keith Corbin III was the leading receiver with 9 catches totaling 110 yards with 2 touchdowns.

The Darkside defense played well harassing Alcorn’s quarterback Felix Harper into 1 interception, several rushed throws and sacked him 5 times. Harper managed to throw for 210 yards on 18 completions. CJ Bolar had 5 receptions for 48 yards for Alcorn State. Felix Harper connected for a 50 yard touchdown pass to Calvontay Key in the 3rd quarter, keeping the game close.

Shilo Sanders was able to grab an interception in the 3rd quarter. His interception lead to a field goal for Jackson State. Sanders has been feasting on opposing quarterbacks in the past few games grabbing interceptions in 3 of the last 4 games.

Jackson State scored again in the fourth quarter sealing the victory 24-10. As the final horn sounded, players were given SWAC East champion shirts to wear, and tiger fans were ecstatic.

Next up, Prairie View at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium, December 4 at 3 p.m.

Expect another packed house.

See photos on page 13.