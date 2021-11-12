Metrocenter Mall now owned by State of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Metrocenter Mall in Jackson in now owned by the State of Mississippi, according to court documents.

Emily Sanders used to own the mall. The court documents stated that Sanders owed $99,000 in taxes.

Former vendors at the Metrocenter Mall said Sanders failed to pay them for months.

“It seems like I’m never going to see that, and I have made peace with that,” said Dr. William Grigsby, the former Senior VPS for Metrocenter Mall.

Sanders could reclaim ownership of the mall if she is able to make the repayments she owes in a certain amount of time.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to Sanders. As of Friday afternoon, she has commented.