Jackson police officer injured after crash on I-220

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – November is National Diabetes Month, and health officials are asking Mississippians to get tested. According to reports, Mississippi has the highest rate of diabetes in the country.

“We have some high-risk groups. Our Native American, Black, African American, Latino and Hispanic ethnic groups are all more likely to have type two diabetes. I mean let’s face it, we all love the Southern food and Southern cuisine, but sometimes it may not be the healthiest for us,” said Associate Director of the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi Irene McClain.