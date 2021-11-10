In Memoriam: Marvin Hogan

August 29, 1938-November 6, 2021

The birth of Marvin Hogan to Nina Murphy Hogan and Willie Hogan in Waynesboro, Mississippi on August 29, 1938 blessed their lives and stirred the elements of the universe. There was a knowing that a quiet thunder was unfolding that would be a force for fundamental changes in the lives of many people who were yet unborn. The dash between his birth and his transitioning to his eternal home on November 6, 2021 was filled with impactful, relevant moments.

Growing up in a Christian home, faith was central to how he lived his life. He joined Saint Luke Baptist Church in Waynesboro, Mississippi as a young child and remained active until he moved away for college. When he moved to Jackson, Mississippi, he joined Mt. Helm Baptist Church and served as a deacon under the leadership of Dr. T. B. Brown. He later joined Koinonia Baptist Church in Clinton, Mississippi and served as a deacon under the leadership of Reverend Walter Bowie. After the passing of Reverend Bowie, Marvin rejoined Mt. Helm under the leadership of Dr. C.J. Rhodes and remained an active member, connecting virtually during the pandemic until his passing.

As the son of school teacher, education was always an important part of Marvin’s personal growth and development. He received his elementary and secondary education in the public schools of Wayne County, Mississippi and earned his high school diploma from Riverview High School. He began his college education at Tougaloo College with the support of a football scholarship and during his first year, the college’s football program was discontinued. Without scholarship aid, the cost of college was beyond Marvin’s reach and he transferred to Rust College where he completed his undergraduate education. He later studied management at Texas Tech University and completed his graduate education at UCLA’s John E. Anderson School of Management.

He began his professional career as a history teacher and head football coach at Rosa Scott under the tutelage of Dr. H.T. Drake who was the principal at the time. After several years, he joined the teaching and coaching staff at Coahoma Community College in Clarksdale, Mississippi. It was during this phase of his work that his father summoned him to Jackson, Mississippi to help establish what is now Friends of Children of Mississippi, Inc (FCM). He accepted and stepped into history, as he embraced his professional calling. He served as the CEO/executive director for 53 years before he retired on March 31, 2020, and developed FCM into an award-winning program with unparalleled national recognition.

This was his defining moment as he began his lifelong commitment to obliterating generational poverty through education and compassionate partnerships with families and community. Throughout his career, he used his positional ladder of influence to stimulate growth in minority businesses by opening doors of opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs. And in 1994, he established the Self Sufficiency/Empowerment and Micro Enterprise Development Project and assisted in developing nearly 300 small businesses in the 15 counties in which FCM operated. His visionary leadership guided FCM to become a Small Business Administration Non-Profit Micro-Loan Intermediary Leader for the State of Mississippi.

Hogan was a sports enthusiast. After his coaching career ended, he became a football and basketball referee, with the Gulf Coast Athletic Conference (GCAC) and South Western Athletic Conference (SWAC). This was an advocation he enjoyed for thirty years or more. He approached his role as a referee with a sense of commitment, discipline, accountability, civility and control while on the court. Among his greatest rewards as a referee was the opportunity to bring other individuals into this arena which had not been open historically to African Americans or women.

As much as Hogan loved his vocational and advocational work, he also loved his family and found joy and fulfilment spending at-home time with his immediate family. He was a supportive husband, a hands-on father and loving grandfather. As well, he was an involved and supportive uncle to his nieces and nephews. His professional and personal values were in alignment because he allowed God to order his steps.

Hogan accepted people as they were, allowed them to be what they wanted to be, assisted them in being the best they can be and encouraged them to cast aside doubts and accept success and empowerment which were within their reach.

On Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 7:03 a.m., surrounded by his beloved family, the country boy from Waynesboro, Mississippi, (as he loved to describe himself) who only wanted to make a difference in the lives of children and families, accepted his highest calling and is now walking around heaven in the presence of our Lord.

His father, mother and three brothers preceded him in death.

Missing his earthly presence and gratefully cherishing the joy of memories they made together are his wife of 50 years, Beverly Wade Hogan, their two sons, Maurice DeShay Hogan and Marcellus Wade Hogan and his wife, Latoya; eight grandchildren, Marsei DeShay Hogan, Emani DeShay Hogan, Liyah Marcella Hogan, Laila Young, Tai Micah Hogan, London Paige Hogan, Messiah Hogan and Maverick Hogan; one great grandson Seimar DeShay Hogan; one brother, Clarence Hogan and his wife Mary, three additional sisters-in-law, Shirley Hogan, Effie Wade Washington and Florene Wade; two brothers-in-law, W. D. Wade and Johnny Crisler; one goddaughter, Sylvia Lyna Turner; several nieces and nephews; and legions of friends across the globe.

Final arrangements for homegoing services for Marvin Hogan are as follows:

Friday, November 12, 2021

2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Celebration of Life Memorial Service

Kroger Gymnasium/Tougaloo College

Saturday, November 13, 2021

12 p.m. Homegoing Services Mt. Helm Missionary Baptist Church, 300 Church Street, Jackson, MS 39213.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Dr. Marvin Hogan Scholarship Fund for Child Development, Office of Institutional Advancement, Tougaloo College, 500 West County Line Road, Tougaloo, MS 39176

Westhaven Funeral Home is in charge.