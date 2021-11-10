Councilman Brian Grizzell holds town hall meeting on crime

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

A ‘Let’s Talk About Crime’ town hall meeting, organized by Ward 4, City Councilman Brian Grizzell, was held Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Holy Temple Baptist Church located on Cabaniss Circle in Jackson. It was hosted by Pastor Audrey Hall who, after being introduced by Grizzel, offered prayer.

Mayor Chokwe Lumumba, Police Chief James Davis and Interim Hinds County Sheriff Marshand Crisler were in attendance to provide information.

JPD commanders from Precincts 1, 2, and 3 are in Ward Four and each spoke of issues in their precincts and encouraged citizens to call them if they had problems. Commander Marco Johnson of Precinct 3 gave an example of what citizens are doing to assist.

He stated, “Ms. Johnson calls me and says, well, they’ve been shooting down at this house five times a week.” Johnson said this is the kind of information that gives him the tools to approach that house and let them know he is keeping an eye on them.

Chief Davis said 85% of crimes are taking place inside the homes of individuals in personal relationships. He said, these disputes are hard to predict and hard to prevent and all hands need to be on deck to address crime.

Interim Sheriff Crisler said the sheriff’s department and Jackson Police Department must work together to help solve the crime issues. Crisler said those committing crimes in Hinds County will be put in jail. Crisler said the word is out that people are being told not to commit a crime in Rankin County because they will go to jail. He said the same is true in Hinds County, however, when we put them in jail we will give them a skill set so they can be better when they get out and won’t find the need to commit crimes. Crisler said they will also be able to earn a GED.

Mayor Lumumba recognized representatives from an organization from Strong Arms of Jackson. This organization seeks out young people that are of high crime risk to the community and they are building relationships with these young people in order to interrupt that cycle of committing crime. The mayor stated that out of 126 homicides committed this year, 78 have been solved, which is above the national average.

A young citizen Terun Moore from south Jackson spoke out and said help is needed prior to going to jail. Moore, who spent 20 years in jail for a crime committed at age 17 said, “Why not help young people get a GED prior to going to jail? School is not for everyone,” he said.

After a passionate plea to get help now for people headed for a life of crime, Moore received a standing ovation. He said we must get together and help one another and be about positive action. Moore said, “Love is action.”

Davis said there are police classes to address broken people as well as conflict resolution classes, which are available to the community. He said these classes, which are conducted by social workers, address anger management and other social issues.