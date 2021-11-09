Aaron Lewis to perform at City Hall Live in Brandon

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – After months of negotiations, Congress passed the $1.2 trillion infrastructure package in early November, sending about $4.46 billion to Mississippi over the next five years.

The infrastructure deal garnered bipartisan support, even among the Mississippi delegation. Republican Sen. Roger Wicker and Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson voted to pass the bill, while Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith and Republican Reps. Trent Kelly, Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo voted against it.