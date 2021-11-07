Announcement of the Passing of Dr. Marvin Hogan

On behalf of the family of Dr. Marvin Hogan, it is with great sadness that The Mississippi Link announces the passing of Dr. Marvin Hogan, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather.

He passed Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:03 a.m. in his home, surrounded by his family. Prior to his retirement on March 31, 2020, he had served as the CEO and Executive Director of Friends of Children of Mississippi, Inc. for 53 years, an agency he helped to establish. He was also a former teacher, football coach and a phenomenal referee of basketball and football games. He touched many lives through his generosity of time, experience and resources.

He leaves to cherish memories of their lives with him, a devoted wife of 50 years, Beverly Wade Hogan, two sons, Maurice and Marcellus, daughter-in-law, and eight grandchildren.

Arrangements to celebrate his life will be shared once completed.