Hinds County Special Election results

By Edelia “Dr. Jay” Carthan ,

Contributing Writer,

Hinds County held special elections for Sheriff, County Court Judge, District 1 and County Constable, District 5, on Tuesday, Nov 2.

Interim Sheriff Marshand Crisler received about 31% of the vote and Tyree Jones received approximately 24% with 98% of the precincts reporting.

The top two candidates, Crisler and Jones, are headed to a runoff election in three weeks. Neither candidate received 50% plus one as required by Mississippi law.

The runoff election is scheduled for Tuesday, November 23.

“I am feeling great. It was a very crowded field. We had 13 candidates in this race. What I am excited about is that the citizens showed up and voted a resounding yes to continue what we are doing already and that’s making our community safer,” Crisler said in an interview. “As I pledged the day I was appointed to this office, I am going to put together a 21st century fighting plan for Hinds County.”

Thirteen candidates were vying to become the next sheriff of Hinds County, however, Crisler and Jones were the top candidates. Hinds County Supervisors named Crisler as interim sheriff after former sheriff Lee Vance died in August of this year due to complications from COVID.

Jones said at his watch party at Hal & Mal’s Restaurant in downtown Jackson Tuesday night, “I’m so glad to be in the position where I am.” He said he plans to work even harder leading into the runoff election in order to reach voters.

Carlyn Hicks won the District 1 County Court Judge’s race with 55% of the vote defeating opponent Greta Harris who received 44% of the votes.

Hicks thanked the voters on Facebook by posting this message to Hind County voters.

“I want to extend my sincere appreciation to you for your prayers, kind words, and your votes. I remain humbled by the support that I have received and will diligently continue to serve all of Hinds County as a fair and impartial member of our judiciary with the utmost integrity,” Hicks wrote. “The people have spoken.”

A runoff election will be held in the Distance 5 Constable race also. Beverly Wade Green and Juan Cloy were the top two candidates with Wade Green receiving about 27% of the votes and Cloy receiving approximately 23% of the vote.

The runoff election will be Tuesday, November 23.