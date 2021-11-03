CSLC receives $2.5 million SBA Community Navigator Pilot Grant

Special to The Mississippi Link,

The administration and staff of Community Students Learning Center (CSLC) are humbled to be among the recently-announced 51 grantees of the Small Business Administration’s (SBA) new Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP).

“Oh, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve as one of the 51 grantees nationwide to help navigate, build and connect small businesses to available and valuable SBA and other government resources,” said CSLC Board President Leslie Greer.

The announcement was made recently by U.S. SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman. In her comments, she said: “…the Biden-Harris Administration’s Community Navigator Pilot Program, an American Rescue Plan initiative designed to reduce barriers that all small businesses, including those owned by disadvantaged groups such as veterans,women and those from rural communities and communities of color, often face in accessing critical support. The Community Navigator Pilot Program will provide $100 million in funding to 51 organizations that will work with hundreds of local groups to connect America’s entrepreneurs to government resources, so they can recover and thrive.”

Funding was awarded by SBA in three tiers (with level-specific descriptions): Tier 1-8 awards max $5 million; Tier 2-11 awards max $2.5 million; and Tier 3-32 awards max $1 million. The CSLC, located in Lexington, Miss., was awarded $2.5 million at the Tier 2 level.

“I applaud the Biden-Harris Administration and my fellow congressional leaders for their visionary foresight in establishing the Community Navigator Pilot Program (CNPP) initiative via the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and Administrator Guzman,” said Rep. Bennie Thompson (MS-2nd. Dist.)

“This major American Rescue Plan (ARP) outreach is a shot in the arm for Mississippi’s small businesses impacted and still struggling during this uncertain pandemic. I am proud and highly grateful that one of the many hardworking non-profits of my district will serve as ‘Hubs and Spokes’ in helping to navigate hard-hit entrepreneurs and start-up businesses to valuable SBA and other government resources needed for successful growth. The Community Students Learning Center has a proven track-record in successfully carrying out federal programs. What an economic boost the SBA CNPP initiative will have on Mississippi over the next two years.”

The CNPP grantees will serve as “Hubs” – centralized, lead organizations, which will incorporate “Spokes,” organizations that have built trust in their local communities and will be the ‘boots on the ground’ that will connect small businesses to critical resources and assistance, including:

• financial assistance and access to capital

• contracting and procurement

• marketing, operations, business development, and exporting

• industry-specific training.

Greer said the CSLC is in partnership with some great “Spokes” including: North Central Planning Development District (NCPDD) and Central Mississippi Planning Development District (CMPDD).

“Our organization and these partners are prepared to hit the ground already running to help small businesses starting December 1, 2021.”

December 1 is the beginning of the SBA’s CNPP initiative.

For more information on SBA’s CNPP at the CSLC Hub, call 662 834-0905 or email communityle93550@bellsouth.net