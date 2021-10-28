Celebrating 28 Years

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

On the occasion of The Mississippi Link’s 28th anniversary, I would like to thank all of our dedicated readers, subscribers and advertisers, who are the mainstay for this weekly newspaper, for your support over the years. It is because of you that the newspaper was created and also why it is still, not only existing, but advancing everyday into new ventures and markets.

Our potential for growth is infinite and new ventures are necessary to stave off stagnation and demise. We are as excited about the future of The Mississippi Link as we were when it was born. The needs of the community have not changed; the need for a newspaper with your best interest in mind will not cease to exist and this is why we continue to publish week after week.

We are so proud to share our anniversary month with internationally recognized Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and as a 21-year breast cancer survivor, I proudly dedicate our anniversary issue to ‘Breast Cancer Awareness’ as we have done for the past 13 years.

Over the years, we have met countless individuals that have shared their courageous stories of how they have battled breast cancer and won. We know that every situation is different, and every person is different; but to those that are still battling, those that have won, and those that have unfortunately succumbed, we dedicate this publication to you.

To reach 28 years of continuous publication is a great milestone and we don’t take it lightly. Yes, in spite of the COVID-19 pandemic that changed how the entire world does business, how schools have had to re-think teaching methods, how churches have had to find new ways of serving the needs of their members, and how families have had to adjust to new ways of surviving, we keep our eyes on the prize. We don’t give up and we don’t give in.

While much larger newspapers have closed their doors permanently or turned to digital publications only, we continue to do both. The demand for both print and digital still exists and we will continue to address the needs of our readers, subscribers and advertisers no matter what obstacles come our way.

We will continue to let you know what is going on in our communities as well as in our state and nation. We will always tell you the true story. We will also continue to share editorial and opinion pieces, whether we agree with one’s personal thoughts or not.

To take a walk down The Mississippi Link’s “memory lane,” go to our website – www.mississippilink.com – and browse through some of our archived issues. See the hundreds of lives touched and stories told each year. Revisit the many loyal advertisers that promote their wares in this newspaper. Reminisce about local events, family gatherings, church functions and those who have passed on.

On behalf of my partner, Minnie Garrett and the entire Mississippi Link staff, thank you for taking this journey with us. We thank God for each of you and for seeing us through.