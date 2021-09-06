Yo Yo Honey Singh Appears Before Delhi Court In Domestic Violence Case

NEW DELHI — Bollywood singer and actor Yo Yo Honey Singh appeared before Delhi’s Tis Hazari court on Sept. 3, 2021, in connection with a domestic violence case filed by his wife, Shalini Talwar.

Last month on Aug. 28, 2021, Singh’s counsel Ishaan Mukherjee told the Court that the singer could not appear before the Court as he was not well. Mukherjee assured the Court that Singh would appear before the Court on the next date of hearing.

Singh is represented by Senior Advocate Rebecca John and lawyers Ishaan Mukherjee, Pragati Banka, Arjun Parashar, and Megha Bahl.

The Court was hearing a complaint case filed against the Bollywood singer by his wife under “The Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act.”

Singh’s counsel moved an application under section 16 for an in-camera hearing. Metropolitan Magistrate Tania Singh called Singh and his wife in her chamber for counseling. The judge counseled the parties in chambers at length.

After interacting with Singh and Talwar for one and half an hour in the chamber, the Court recorded in its order.

“It is mutually decided between the parties that the petitioner shall visit the marital home with her two lawyers and the protection officer on Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, with the required workforce to handle the belongings. The petitioner shall take all her belongings from the matrimonial house to a place convenient to her. The entire visit shall be videographed,” said the order.

The Court also stated that there would be no unhealthy conversation or exchange of words between the parties during this process on Sept. 5, 2021.

The Court also noted that it had been resolved that there is a contrary stand taken on how the petitioner (wife) has left the marital home during the chamber hearing.

As per the petition, the petitioner was thrown out of the marital home on Mar. 20 2021 while Singh has stated that she left home as per her will on Mar. 16 2021.

“We will sit down together and see if we can conclude amicably regarding residence. If not, I will hear the matter in detail and pass an order,” the Court said.

The Court listed the matter for Sept. 28, 2021, as the next date of hearing in the case to hear arguments on the petitioner’s place of residence and the question of interim compensation. The interim order passed in favor of the complainant, wife of singer, restraining Singh from disposing of his jointly owned property, his wife’s Stridhan (The property given to a woman at the time of her marriage) will continue till the next date of hearing.

The Court asked the petitioner to file her income affidavit and directed both parties to share the income affidavit with each other electronically.

Talwar was represented by Sandeep Kapur, Senior Partner, Karanjawala & Co., as well as a team from Karanjawala & Co., comprising Rajat Soni, Niharika Karanjawala, Apoorva Pandey, Gudipati Kashyap and Kallakuri Sharat Kumar.

“The Respondents (Singh and others) also criminally intimidated the Applicant (wife), caused her extreme duress and torture. The Applicant (wife) has suffered immense pain and hurt from the respondents throughout the marriage. The entire events as stated evidently show that the Respondents have indulged in cruelty, physical, mental, sexual, economic, and have tortured the Applicant’s wife immensely. As such, the Applicant’s wife is entitled to a compensation of Rs. 20,00,00,000 (USD 2,736,185.35) from the Respondents,” read the petition.

The complainant urged the Court to pass a protection order under section 18 of Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act 2005 and asked the singer to pay compensation under the provision of the PWDV Act 2005 and to release the Stridhan and other material.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Nikita Nikhil and Ojaswin Kathuria