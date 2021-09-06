Kangana Ranaut Elated As PVR Agrees To Screen Tamil, Telugu Versions Of ‘Thalaivii’

NEW DELHI — Multiplex chain PVR on Sept. 4, 2021, has given the green light to screen Tamil and Telugu versions of Kangana Ranaut’s “Thalaivii” on Sept. 10, 2021.

The news comes after Ranaut took to her Instagram handle to slam major multiplex chains for refusing to screen “Thalaivii” on the film’s theatrical release on Sept. 10, 2021.

“Multiplexes have different rules for big heroes films, and they released ‘Radhe’ simultaneously on OTT (streaming channels) and theaters,” wrote Ranaut on her Instagram story.

“They have released ‘Master’ with two weeks window, releasing Hollywood movies with simultaneous OTT release in the US, but refusing to screen even the South of THALAIVII, which has a four-week window. @pyrcinemas official @inoxmovies the system makes sure that no woman rises and then complains why don’t we have women superstars bringing audiences to the theater on her own like men do (sic).”

However, in her latest post, the actress said that one of the biggest multiplex chains of India has agreed to screen the South versions of the film.

She posted an excerpt from PVR’s statement on her Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kangana Thalaivii (@kanganaranaut)

“Thalaivii is one of the most keenly awaited films. Also, Ms. Kangana Ranaut’s acting prowess and exceptional box office pull are well-established facts. We are thankful to the Thalaivii team for offering a four-week theatrical window for its Tamil and Telugu language versions,” said the statement.

“We are delighted to be able to play Thalaivii in Tamil and Telugu language at our cinemas. However, we are disappointed that the Thalaivii team has decided to offer only a two-week window for the Hindi language version.”

“We would like to appeal to Ms. Kangana, Mr. Vishnu Induri II Mr. Shailesh Singh to keep a uniform window of 4 weeks across all language versions and allow all cinemas across the country to showcase Thalaivii to audiences on the big screen. Our best wishes to the Thalaivii team!” the statement concluded.

Sharing the statement, Ranaut thanked PVR’s team for the decision.

“PVR’s decision to screen the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film is a ray of hope for Team Thalaivii as well as all those cine-goers who are waiting to rush back to their favorite multiplex chain for a cinematic experience. I am personally moved by the kind words used for me,” said Ranaut in an Instagram post.

“Team Thalaivii and I hope with talks and a passion for the theatrical experience, we can come together to find a solution so that the Hindi version can also find love and appreciation on the big screen @pvrcinemas_official — Lots of Love, Kangana,” she said.

In a statement on Sept. 3, 2021, the actress had initially shared her plight with her fans regarding the entire scenario. Stating that she was “heartbroken,” Ranaut had urged the multiplex owners to help each other in these trying times.

Theater chains are unhappy with “Thalaivii” makers as they demand at least a four-week gap between its debut in theaters and on streaming platforms. The multiplex chains are reportedly refusing to screen the Hindi version of the film, saying the window to its Netflix premiere is too narrow, as per reports.

Post “Bellbottom” and “Chehre,” “Thalaivii” would be the third Bollywood project to get an exclusive theatrical release in India.

The movie marks Ranaut’s second biopic after the 2019 film “Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.”

Helmed by A.L Vijay, “Thalaivii” revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Ranaut will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa.

It was earlier scheduled to release in April 2021, but it got postponed due to the second wave of Covid-19.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Nikita Nikhil and Ojaswin Kathuria