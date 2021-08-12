Sunny Deol, Pooja Bhatt, Dulquer Salmaan To Star In R Balki’s New Film

NEW DELHI — Bollywood filmmaker R. Balki recently announced a new thriller, which will star actors Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, Pooja Bhatt, and Shreya Dhanwanthary in the lead roles.

Talking about his new project, Balki said he is “excited” to explore the thriller genre.

“After months of waiting, for me, it is exciting to start shooting anything,” he said.

“And to make a film in a genre that I haven’t attempted before is even more exciting. I have had the idea for a long time but never quite got around to writing it, and while it’s fundamentally a thriller, it banks so much on these four stunning performers. I just can’t wait to get into the edit room.”

Balki further spoke about getting Deol to join the ensemble.

“I am ecstatic to be working with Sunny, an actor whose booming screen presence conveys so much,” he said.

“I am glad he is back and hoping this new adventure will add a new dimension to his glorious filmography.”

The director also spoke about the movie’s other male lead, Salmaan.

“Dulquer is possibly one of the most charming actors in Indian cinema today, and even though I cannot say much about his role except at this point, I am really looking forward to his distinct and cool interpretation of it,” he said.

Dhanwanthary, who is known for her roles in “Scam 1992” and “Family Man,” will be starring opposite Salmaan in the upcoming film.

“I just knew that I would eventually work with this talented girl,” said Balki.

“She is one of the most exciting and contemporary performers, and I am looking forward to the on-screen chemistry between her and Dulquer.

The director also talked about Bhatt and touted her as “one of the most versatile actors in our industry.”

“I must thank Alankrita for convincing her (Bhatt) and getting another extraordinary performance from her in Bombay Begums,” he said.

“She is clarity personified and just born to be in front of that camera and on-screen.”

Balki is known for helming films like “Cheeni Kum,” “Paa,” “Shamitabh,” “Ki & Ka,” and “Pad Man.”

Apart from directing, he has also co-written films like “Mission Mangal” and co-produced Gauri Shinde’s 2012 directorial film “English Vinglish.”

In 2010, he won a National Award in the “Best Feature Film in Hindi” category for his 2009 film “Paa,” which starred Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

His 2018 film “Pad Man,” which starred Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, also won a National Award in Best Film on Social Issues category.

Balki is also a three-time Filmfare Award nominee and four-time Awards of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) nominee.

His upcoming yet-to-be-titled film is expected to release in early 2022.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil