The City of Byram’s historic election and swearing-in

By Bill Washington,

Contributing Writer,

On July 1, 2021 the City of Byram had a swearing-in ceremony for its’ Mayor and Board of Alderman. It was held at City Hall at 7 p.m. with standing room only.

The racial make-up of the Board of Alderman shifted from five white board members and two black board members to five black members and two white members.

Mayor Richard White was sworn in to serve for a fourth term.

Roshunda Harris-Allen became the first African American to win the Alderman at Large seat in Byram.

Mayor White informed the crowd of the need to expand based on how many people were present. In previous years only a hand full of voters attended the swearing-in.

Others sworn in included Erma Johnson, Ward 1; Diandra Hosey, Ward 2; Charlie Campbell, Ward 3; Teresa Mack, Ward 4; Tochelle Gibson, Ward 5 and David Moore, Ward 6.

This was an historic event and the number of people present made sure they were a part of it. The following elected officials were in attendance: House Representative Ronnie Crudup Jr, District 71; Hinds County Supervisor Vern Gavin, District 4; Hinds County Tax Collector Eddie Fair and Mississippi State Senator Sollie Norwood, District 28.

Norwood stated, “The future is bright for the City of Byram as it continues to expand.”

The first meeting with the newly sworn-in officers will be held July 8 at 7 p.m. at the City Hall in Byram.