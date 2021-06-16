Family and friends honor Medgar Evers on the 58th commemoration of his assassination

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Mississippi Civil Rights Activist Medgar Wiley Evers was honored with an intimate memorial tribute by family and friends June 12 at events hosted by his daughter Rena Evers-Everette and spearheaded by Councilman Kenneth Stokes.

The Saturday memorial began in the driveway of the home where Evers lived and where he was assassinated 58 years ago.

Evers, who was the first state field secretary of the NAACP in Mississippi, organized voter registration events, economic boycotts and investigated crimes perpetrated against black people. In 1963 he was shot outside his home located at 2332 Margaret Walker Alexander Drive in Jackson.

Members of the community as well as politicians joined the family in paying tribute. Evers-Everette shared personal memories of her father and spoke of the legacy he left behind.

Attorney Regina Quinn of Jackson said, “Medgar Evers did so much for this city, state and country. When you talk about public service, he was the epitome of what a servant should be.”

Among others that spoke at the family home memorial was Civil Rights activist James Meredith, Mississippi State Senator Hillman Frazier, (D) Dist. 27, Director of Two Mississippi Museums, Pamela Junior and City of Jackson Mayor, Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

Tributes were also extended to his brother, Charles Evers, also a noted civil rights activist and politician, who passed away July 22, 2020 at the age of 97. Carolyn Evers Cockrell, daughter of Charles Evers, was among those that spoke.

After the memorial at the home location ended, a motorcade proceeded to the Jackson/Hinds Medgar Evers Library located at 4215 Medgar Evers Blvd., where tributes continued outside, in a setting around a statue of Evers located on the grounds of the library.

While cars could be heard loudly passing along Medgar Evers Blvd., a strong prayer was being led by Rev. Shirley Harrington, who had spoken previously at the home.

Mississippi House of Representatives Bo Brown spoke of his relationship with Medgar and of the close relationship he had with other family members to include his late sister Velma Sanders who had hosted a dinner at her home for Evers the night before he was assassinated. Brown thanked City Councilman Kenneth Stokes for over 30 years keeping the legacy of Medgar Evers alive.

Stokes said that he will forever continue to make sure his legacy is honored in Mississippi.

Vernon Hartley, recently elected city councilman for Ward 5 in Jackson, stated he was appreciative of all the sacrifices Medgar Evers made and that Medgar was one of the reasons he decided to live in Jackson. He was living in South Carolina when being instructed on the civil rights movement. He said when he got to Jackson, Evers was the reason he decided to stay and because of the impact Medgar made around the world, he will work to make sure Jackson is always worthy of it.

Family members to include children, grandchildren and great grandchildren of the two Evers brothers shared many memories that this family had of the two icons that played such a significant role in their lives and in the history of Mississippi and throughout the world.

See photos, page 13.