Remembering Former Sheriff Victor Mason

Victor Patton Mason, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was born June 14, 1956, in Jackson, Mississippi. Victor was raised by Albertine Hopkins Mason.

He accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Helm Baptist Church under the leadership of Reverend T. B. Brown.

He was a 1974 graduate of Callaway High School. He continued his education at Jackson State University where he received a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice in 1978. He was also a member of the Sonic Boom of the South. This would lead to his involvement in the formation of the band, Freedom.

Victor had an illustrious career in law enforcement which spanned across the Jackson Police Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, Secret Service and the Mississippi AG’s Office. This culminated in him earning his role as sheriff of Hinds County.

He transitioned from his earthly life Friday, May 21, 2021, surrounded by his loved ones.

Victor leaves to cherish his memory: his wife, Sharon Mason; two sons, Christopher Patton Mason and Calen Patrick Mason; two daughters, Teryn DeLong (Murray) and Teylor Bowles; two grandchildren, Malia DeLong and Harley Franklin; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was held Wednesday, May 26 at Lakeover Funeral Home on Beasley Road in Jackson. A private graveside service was held Thursday morning.