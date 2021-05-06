Banks calls special city council meeting on crime “Tackling Jackson’s crime crisis”

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

With violent crime constantly climbing in the city of Jackson, Aaron Banks, president of the Jackson City Council, held a special council meeting in the form of a town hall at New Horizon International Church Tuesday night, with major emphasis on “Tackling Jackson’s Crime Crisis.” The meeting was live streamed on Webelievedigital.com and other social media outlets.

U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson, as well as other government officials representing Hinds Count Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Supervisors, Hinds County Attorney’s Office, Bureau of Investigation, Bureau of Narcotics, Highway Patrol, U.S. Attorney’s Office and others convened with the mayor and city council members in an effort to tackle a growing crime problem in the city of Jackson.

Banks stated that the key to decreasing crime in Jackson hinges on developing partnerships with others throughout the city, county, state and even the nation. The meeting also gave attendees hope.

Local businessman Socrates Garrett attended the meeting and said it was an excellent historic event.

He said, “When the chairman of Homeland Security is present, the US Marshall, the ATF, the MBN, Highway Patrol, Department of Corrections, the District Attorney, the Hinds County Sheriff, Chief of Police, Board of Supervisors and the clergy all meet with the mayor and the city council to tackle a crime problem, then crime must come down.” Garrett said, “I am very, very hopeful.”

Bishop Ronnie Crudup Sr., pastor of New Horizon, stated there are tremendous discussions already taking place in the churches relating to crime in the city and the clergy absolutely cares about what is going on. “Clergy are unified and are willing to help by putting in time, effort and money to make a difference,” he said.

Bishop F. L. Blunt of Greater Tree of Life said life is based on biblical principles. “When it comes to those that are perpetrators of crime, we need to stop talking about them, and start talking to them.”

U.S. Congressman Bennie Thompson, 2nd District, addressed the council and strongly suggested they look into the many federal grants that are available to address the needs of the community. He suggested that the city and county work together so they would not overlap in the funds they were seeking in grants.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said there are over 3000 cases in backlog that have not been heard and additional prosecutors and judges are needed.

Thompson, who is chairman of Homeland Security, said that funds are available for recruitment and training.

Mayor Lumumba said that poverty is a root problem of crime and money needs to be placed in peoples’ pockets to help economic development and the elimination of so much crime.

Statistics show that over 139 murders that took place in the city of Jackson last year. Based on the numbers so far, the city is on track to exceed that number.

To view the entire meeting, co to webelievedigital.com and click on Jackson City Council – Tackling Jackson’s Crime Crisis.