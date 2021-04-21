Verdict Victory & Vindication

H Ralph Samuels Jr.,
The verdict has been rendered,
the results, “Guilty” as charged
A nation now exhales,
no chaos or rioting at-large
The jury now has spoken,
but opinions still wane;
Though the video was very clear,
everybody’s view is not the same.
Some say it’s about time,
the jury finally got it right;
But there are others who are not so happy,
and their lips are shut real tight
No one wants to be offensive,
or to speak out of line
But tell me how you would feel
if it were your son or mine?
In places all over the world,
this case has been tried;
Guilty on all counts is the verdict,
True justice cannot hide.
But what must be remembered,
is that this was just one.
How many others have we witnessed
that had very different outcomes?
“Reasoned” results in the end
have brought about some relief;
No “reasonable doubt” in this case,
to rob justice like a thief.
But now we still must wait
Because this is just part one;
Though this trial is finally over….
Now “sentencing” day must come.
But no matter what the number
of years that will follow….
There’s still a “void” in a family
and their hearts are empty and hollow.
This wasn’t about the “whole” of police
so to speak….
But about one in their ranks
who showed that he was very weak.
Yes, today was a victory
But before we celebrate….
We must still fight for justice,
and against racism and hate.
The battle is not over,
there’s more we all must do
To seek for justice and equality
No matter the color or the hue.
Every human being has value
regardless of their designation
That’s why God provided us all
With righteous vindication.
No, it wasn’t in a courtroom,
where justice often gets lost.
But on a hill called Calvary
upon an “old rugged cross.”
Divine justice was meted out
And true freedom did begin
with the death of Jesus Christ
Who died for all our sins
His trial was not fair;
There was no jury of His peers.
False witness spoke against Him
They opposed Him with their jeers.
But not a word did He return
No defense did He present….
He was born just to die,
Our redemption was heaven sent
So let’s all stay the course
and spread more love everyday
Learn to forgive and live together
Jesus Christ showed us the way.
Satan no longer can defeat us….
We can overcome temptation.
God has rendered the final Verdict
Jesus’ Victory was Vindication…..
©️2020 H Ralph Samuels, Jr.
‘The Name Inspires The Pen’
