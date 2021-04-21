Verdict Victory & Vindication

H Ralph Samuels Jr.,

The verdict has been rendered,

the results, “Guilty” as charged

A nation now exhales,

no chaos or rioting at-large

The jury now has spoken,

but opinions still wane;

Though the video was very clear,

everybody’s view is not the same.

Some say it’s about time,

the jury finally got it right;

But there are others who are not so happy,

and their lips are shut real tight

No one wants to be offensive,

or to speak out of line

But tell me how you would feel

if it were your son or mine?

In places all over the world,

this case has been tried;

Guilty on all counts is the verdict,

True justice cannot hide.

But what must be remembered,

is that this was just one.

How many others have we witnessed

that had very different outcomes?

“Reasoned” results in the end

have brought about some relief;

No “reasonable doubt” in this case,

to rob justice like a thief.

But now we still must wait

Because this is just part one;

Though this trial is finally over….

Now “sentencing” day must come.

But no matter what the number

of years that will follow….

There’s still a “void” in a family

and their hearts are empty and hollow.

This wasn’t about the “whole” of police

so to speak….

But about one in their ranks

who showed that he was very weak.

Yes, today was a victory

But before we celebrate….

We must still fight for justice,

and against racism and hate.

The battle is not over,

there’s more we all must do

To seek for justice and equality

No matter the color or the hue.

Every human being has value

regardless of their designation

That’s why God provided us all

With righteous vindication.

No, it wasn’t in a courtroom,

where justice often gets lost.

But on a hill called Calvary

upon an “old rugged cross.”

Divine justice was meted out

And true freedom did begin

with the death of Jesus Christ

Who died for all our sins

His trial was not fair;

There was no jury of His peers.

False witness spoke against Him

They opposed Him with their jeers.

But not a word did He return

No defense did He present….

He was born just to die,

Our redemption was heaven sent

So let’s all stay the course

and spread more love everyday

Learn to forgive and live together

Jesus Christ showed us the way.

Satan no longer can defeat us….

We can overcome temptation.

God has rendered the final Verdict

Jesus’ Victory was Vindication…..

©️2020 H Ralph Samuels, Jr.

‘The Name Inspires The Pen’