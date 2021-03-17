Dr. Sean Daniels selected as Alcorn’s chairperson for the Department of Fine Arts

By Paul J. Weber and Jill Bleed,

A new leader has been selected to lead Alcorn State University’s Department of Fine Arts to new heights.

Sean Daniels began his new role as the Department’s chairperson Feb. 15. Daniels, who has taught music professionally for over 28 years, previously served as a percussion area leader at Tennessee State University. He was also the Department of Fine Arts chairperson and director of Bands at Benedict College.

Daniels currently serves as principal timpanist for the Colour of Music Festival Orchestra, an orchestra made up of musicians of African ancestry worldwide. In 2020, Daniels was elected to the Percussive Arts Society International Board of Advisors. He is the point person for racial diversity in the Percussive Arts Society International Diversity Alliance.

Daniels earned a doctorate (University of North Carolina at Greensboro), master’s (The Ohio State University), and bachelor’s (Alabama State University) degrees in music.

Making the transition to Alcorn has been an exciting journey for Daniels. He’s eager to experience the continuation of his career at the University.

“I am excited to continue my career in higher education at Alcorn State University,” said Daniels. “I am eager to work with our students, faculty and staff to develop the best fine arts program possible.”

The university’s rich history and reputation for grooming exceptional alumni attracted Daniel to the position.

“Alcorn has a long and consistent history of producing outstanding alumni. It is the first HBCU public land-grant institution established in the United States. If that were not enough, this is the place where knowledge and character matter. I am moved and inspired every time I read that slogan.”

The vision of Alcorn leadership also helped in encouraging Daniels to pursue the position. He anticipates a productive working relationship with the university administration.

“I am inspired by the faculty and administrative leaders that I have spoken to in the process of pursuing employment here. I look forward to working with them to prepare our students for global success.”

Preparing students for success beyond Alcorn’s campus and supporting his staff in their artistic pursuits are parts of Daniels’ path to success as a leader. He values coming together as a team to complete tasks.

“As chair, along with the faculty and staff, I hope to guide the department in a manner that produces a consistent number of well-prepared graduates. I will work diligently to support faculty as they pursue their artistic goals, research, recruiting, performances, publications, grants and recordings. It is my goal that through our faculty, staff, and student scholarship, that we will build upon the previous success of the department and improve our efforts in community outreach, diversity and global visibility as a leader in the arts.”

Provost Ontario Wooden is encouraged by the experience that Daniels brings to the Department of Fine Arts and looks forward to seeing the impact he will have on the department.

“Dr. Daniels is an incredible leader with a background that proves his artistic expertise,” said Wooden. “We are proud to have him bring his knowledge and skills to our Department of Fine Arts and the University.”