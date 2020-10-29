An anniversary message from the publisher: 27-year milestone

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Celebrating 27 years of publishing is a great milestone and we are not taking this accomplishment for granted. God has blessed us with a wonderful audience of supporters and advertisers that continue to put their trust in us as we publish each week in our print edition and daily online and we take this opportunity to thank you for allowing us serve you.

For the past twelve years, we have dedicated our anniversary issue to National Breast Cancer Awareness which is celebrated the same month as our anniversary. 2020 has been a powerful reminder that we are all vulnerable.

Cancer can be devastating no matter where it attacks the body, but next to skin cancer, breast cancer is the second most diagnosed cancer among women in the United States.

Over the years, we have published stories about those that have survived and those that have succumbed. We look forward to the year where we can dedicate our anniversary issue to a world where there is no breast cancer.

The COVID-19 pandemic is also a powerful reminder that pandemics, like other catastrophes make us all vulnerable. Even though we cannot predict or prevent dangerous viruses from occurring, we must do our part to lessen the effect.

We must listen to experts when they tell us to wear masks, observe social distancing and avoid crowds. We must listen when they remind us to wash our hands often and to quarantine if we have tested positive or have been within 6 feet of someone for at least 15 minutes who has tested positive for COVID-19. We must listen when they tell us to not only do all we can to protect ourselves, but to protect others as well.

Like so many businesses, COVID-19 has had its’ effect on The Mississippi Link but the effects we have encountered are inconsequential when we think about lives that have been lost and those that have suffered because of severe illnesses due to this disease.

2020 has been a year like no other. I want to remind our readers the importance of voting in this election. Like so many have said, we must vote like our lives depend on it because our lives do depend on it; especially when we talk about health issues like breast and other cancers, COVID-19 and illnesses that today may be new but tomorrow will be pre-existing.

We must make sure we know the platforms on which our candidates are running, not only for president but for every state, local and county race. Let’s all so our part to protect our future. Take someone to the polls who may not otherwise bother to vote this year.

This week, we celebrate our 27th year anniversary but next week, let’s hope to celebrate how much our voting mattered in selecting leaders that care about our well-being and the well-being of the entire country.

We are humbled and thankful to have served you with effective coverage of news and information, as well as with advertisements of products, businesses and services that have helped our readers to become more informed people.

With your continued trust and commitment, we look forward to many more years of serving out our motto, “Keepers of the Knowledge for People Who Speak the Truth Since 1993.”

I leave you with this, “Please Vote.”