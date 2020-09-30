Commentary: 2020 first presidential debate an embarrassment for America

By Stacy M. Brown,

NNPA Newswire Correspondent,

Biden reminded the audience of a little more than 100 people – down from an anticipated 900 because of the pandemic – that Trump called fallen military members “losers and suckers.” While Trump dared Biden to say, “Law and order,” Wallace opened discussions on race. “Are you willing, tonight, to condemn white supremacists and militia groups and to say that they need to stand down,” the moderator asked Trump.

American politics nose-dived, spiraled, crashed and burned during what masqueraded as the first 2020 presidential debate.

“You’re a clown!” “Would you shut up, man!” “Everything you say is a lie.”

Those were just some of the barbs from Democratic Presidential Nominee Joe Biden who grew irritated by repeated interruptions by Trump at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland Tuesday, Sept. 29.

Trump, who received a regular rebuke from moderator Chris Wallace, claimed Biden was weak and unintelligent.

“Don’t ever use the word smart with me,” Trump railed at Biden.

“There’s nothing smart about you, Joe.”

The president sunk even lower, making accusations that Biden’s son, Hunter, was “kicked out of the military – dishonorably discharged – because of drugs.”

“Proud Boys, stand back and stand by,” Trump reluctantly said in a declaration that fell well short of condemnation. “But,” Trump insisted, “I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left.”

Biden also blasted Trump’s handling of the coronavirus.

The former vice president said more than 200,000 people have died, and some 40,000 people are still contracting COVID each day.

“The president has no plan. He hasn’t laid out anything,” Biden charged.

Trump responded that a vaccine and life-saving treatments might come before the election.

The president again hit out at China, blaming the Far East nation for the virus.

“It’s China’s fault. It never should have happened,” Trump contended.

“We’ve done a great job,” Trump added, accusing the “fake news” of distorting his record on the virus. Trump claimed a Biden administration would have “lost far more people.”

Biden responded: “Get out of your bunker and get out of the sand trap and your golf course.”

Later, Trump again refused to say whether he’d leave office peacefully if Biden wins the election.

The ugly match further denigrated when the topic turned to Trump’s income taxes, which he has refused to release them publicly.

A New York Times investigation revealed that Trump had gone 10 of the past 15 years without paying any income taxes, and in 2017 and 2018, he paid just $750 each.

The president disputed the report but evaded Wallace’s questions about specifics.

As a successful businessman, Trump offered that he understands the tax code, and others who don’t take advantage of it are inept.

Biden’s campaign released the former vice president’s 2019 tax returns before the debate, which showed he paid nearly $300,000 in federal income tax last year.

“You are the worse president America has ever had,” Biden told Trump.