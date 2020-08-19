Diversity signaling what a Biden-Harris administration may bring – MS Congressman serve as DNC chair

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

On night one of the Aug. 17-20 virtual Democratic National Convention even before Congressman Bennie Thompson, chairman of the Democratic National Convention, gaveled the event to order, everyday Americans were seen virtually reading the Preamble of the United States Constitution. All over the world, people were able to watch on their television screens, what a Biden-Harris administration might look like if voters elect Joe Biden as president of the United States and Senator Kamala Harris as vice president. It was easy to see that this candidate believes in diversity.

“For the People” was the theme for Monday night’s opening event. A multicultural virtual choir singing the national anthem included singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands. Diversity could be seen everywhere.

The Covid-19 pandemic forced the convention to be held virtually rather than at the Milwaukee convention hall as planned prior to the pandemic.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson was chosen to serve as permanent chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention and as chair, he presides over all official convention business. Thompson has served as U.S. Congressman of District 2 since 1993. He is the first elected official from Mississippi to preside as chair of the Democratic National Convention. Other Mississippians were engaged in the opening of the virtual convention.

On Monday night viewers were able to watch a conversation with former Vice President Biden, “The Path Forward” on the subject of racial justice. Included in that conversation was Mississippi native Derrick Johnson, NAACP president.

Soon after former First Lady Michelle Obama gave a speech which many have characterized as the highlight of day one, the benediction was given by another Mississippian, Dr. Jerry Young, president of the National Baptist Convention, USA and pastor of New Hope Baptist Church in Jackson.

The diversity and inclusion continued on day two when it was time to call roll for the states and territories to announce their primary results. Instead of taking place in an arena or convention hall, the traditional delegate roll call was conducted remotely with many delegates engaging amongst various backdrops and announcing their votes in pre-recorded messages. The delegates were individuals from all walks of life showcasing the country’s rich cultural and geographic diversity.

In what is normally an uninteresting process involving representatives sent by each state to announce how many delegates they have for each candidate, Tuesday was much more exciting as viewers were able to take a trip around the country and seven territories. The representatives from Puerto Rico and other territories emphasized that they are U.S. citizens too and a Tennessee representative emphasized it was the deciding state on giving women the right to vote.

From the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Rep. Terri Sewell, D-AL, announced that Alabama had cast eight votes for Bernie Sanders and 52 votes for Joe Biden.

Speaking for the state of Mississippi from the campus of Tougaloo College, President Carmen J. Walters stated that Tougaloo College reflects the progression of people from slavery to citizenship, from scholarship to leadership. She said, “Our alumni are leaders like Convention Chair, Congressman Bennie Thompson.”

After the virtual roll call was completed, and “Celebrate Good Times” blasted over the airways, it was announced that Joe Biden received enough support to clinch the nomination for president of The United States.

The highlight of the second evening event was Jill Biden, who gave everyone an inside view of Joe Biden, the husband, the father, the grandfather, the friend and the politician who can work with everyone, regardless of their party affiliation. Indeed a man of passion.

It was announced that the nation would be hearing from Senator Kamala Harris on Wednesday night and Joe Biden on Thursday night.