JRC’s COVID-19 Care Team gives away more than 8,000lbs. of chicken – Sanderson Farms partners with church to bless the community

Thanks to a partnership with Sanderson Farms, the Jackson Revival Center’s (JRC) COVID-19 Care Team recently blessed metro area residents with a monumental poultry outreach.

When asked how much chicken the church served, Pastor Jennifer Biard told The Mississippi Link: “A lot. By the end of the distribution, we had distributed 816 cases of chicken from which 2,448 individuals benefitted. We gave away over 8,000 pounds of chicken,” she added.

Biard said JRC had already established a COVID-19 Care Team at the beginning of the pandemic to address the needs of its members and to facilitate various helpful efforts like the chicken give-a-way.

The leader of the large South Jackson Church campus explained how the event developed so quickly. “Sanderson Farms contacted us less than 24 hours prior to the giveaway with a desire to be a blessing to the community,” she said. “They provided all of the chicken that was distributed that day, and we were very grateful for the opportunity to partner with them to be a blessing to our community.”

The more than 2,000 individuals benefiting from the outreach were no doubt grateful as well. “Although the line of motorists was extremely long, it did not take me very long to receive my10-pound blessing of Chicken Tender Fritters,” said Edison Brown Jr., a member at Holy Temple Baptist Church in West Jackson. The grateful U.S. Army veteran said he was impressed by how well-organized the effort was. “All we had to do was drive up, pop the lid of our trunk, and a church member wearing masks and gloves would place the chicken in, let the trunk down, and we would drive on without leaving our cars. So social distancing and everything else were being practiced.”

Others shared the following comments on social media about the chicken distribution:

“God is good! When you allow Him to be in the midst, look at what happens. Great job of serving and exemplifying God’s Word through ministry JRC, Pastor Jennifer Biard and staff.”

“Thank you Pastor Biard and the entire JRC family. I personally received a message about the blessing and some citizens headed your way. I don’t know if they were in the number who received the blessing, but it doesn’t matter because 2400 did. That’s all that matters. That was a huge blessing and I personally thank you and your congregation for blessing so many.”

“Whenever we have an opportunity to serve our community, we do it in full faith, believing that showing the love of God ALWAYS makes a positive and lasting impact. So that was our main objective,” said Biard. “This particular opportunity also lined up directly with the mission of our church’s nonprofit organization, Corporation for Global Community Development (CGCD).” CGCD is designed to promote the growth and development of low to moderate income individuals and communities throughout the state by alleviating hunger, elevating social well-being and providing personal development and educational programs for children, adults, and senior citizens.

“So many have been directly affected by this pandemic, and the demand is incredibly great,” said Biard. “I wish that we could personally help everyone in need, but I’m grateful that God is actively at work through the many other wonderful churches, nonprofits, businesses and individuals who are striving diligently and daily to provide for our communities. I’m so encouraged by the efforts I see all around me, and fully believe that we will get through this, together.”

For those who have a continuing need for food assistance, contact the Jackson Revival Center Food Outreach Mondays at 601-948-3618.

For other resources such as Mississippi Unemployment assistance, health guidance or educational updates, please visit coronavirus.ms.gov.

