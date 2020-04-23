4,894 cases of COVID-19 identified: 193 Deaths – Updated by Miss. Dept. of Health April 22

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The national Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Mississippi State Department of Health continue to closely monitor the outbreak of respiratory illnesses caused by the novel (new) coronavirus COVID-19, and are working to limit the spread of cases nationally and in Mississippi. MSDH is actively working with doctors and hospitals to quickly identify cases and respond effectively to limit this outbreak.

Cases of COVID-19 continue to be identified in U.S. states and in Mississippi. This is a rapidly changing situation that is continually being monitored by the CDC and MSDH as new cases are identified.

Mississippians are advised to take health precautions to prevent the transmission of disease, and stay in touch for the latest information on the situation in Mississippi.

Mississippi COVID-19 Case Map

This map and the following table show total cases in Mississippi as of 6 p.m. April 21, 2020, and include all reported cases since March 11, 2020.

• New cases reported: 178

• New deaths reported: 10

