Pastor Horton opens church doors Easter Sunday: “I am much more afraid of Christ than corona”

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

On Easter Sunday morning at approximately 9:30 a.m., local photographer Jay Johnson captured a photo of a few vehicles in the church parking lot at Emmanuel M. B. Church on Cooper Road. Johnson had driven by several churches on Resurrection morning where parking lots were empty.

Johnson said at that time, “it seems to me Rev. Horton is going to have a live service at his church this morning.”

Johnson’s photos were featured in this paper last week that captured the empty streets of downtown Jackson due to the shelter-in-place executive order from Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba.

“As I was leaving the scene, I see a few more cars approaching the parking lot and it seems the people are dressed for church service,” he said.

It turns out, Johnson was correct. In a phone interview with the Mississippi Link publisher Monday Pastor Horton said his doors were open for 10 a.m. worship service. He said everyone in attendance wore masks and each practiced social distancing. Horton confessed, “I am much more afraid of Christ than I am of corona. I am more afraid of not serving Him.”

Horton said it is essential that the church doors are open and if stores like Lowes are considered essential, how can opening the doors of the church not be considered essential? This pastor said the church is his life and people should have the choice of going to worship service. Horton said he realizes there are other pastors and individuals that differ with his opinion but this should not result in warfare with one another based on opinions and convictions. He said God gives everyone free will to do what they believe is right and for him, keeping his church doors open is the right thing to do, even during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Horton, whose service was also live streamed on Face Book said, “The doors ought to be open for anyone who wants to be in the church building for service.”

He strongly encouraged his elderly members, and those with health issues, to stay at home during this pandemic, noting they too have free will to do as they see fit.

On Sunday morning Pastor Horton chose to speak on the subject “We can trust in the word of Jesus.” His scripture lesson was taken from Matthew 28:18, “And Jesus came and spoke unto them saying, all power is given unto me in heaven and in earth.” Horton told his listeners in the sanctuary, and watching on Face Book Live, that Jesus has the power over corona and if we believe in His word, we can call on him.”

When asked if the doors of Emmanuel would be open for activities during the week, Pastor Horton replied, “Yes, as a matter of fact I will be leaving in a few minutes for Monday night Bible Class.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...