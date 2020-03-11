Women’s Council for Philanthropy honors former JSU President John Peoples and First Lady

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Jackson State University’s Inaugural Women’s Council for Philanthropy luncheon was held at the Country Club of Jackson, March 4. Dr. John A. Peoples, JSU’s sixth president, and his wife Mary E. Peoples, were the honorees for the occasion.

Music was provided by Unfazed Band of Moss Point, MS. Many, including the honorees, enjoyed the musical stylings of the band..

The Women’s Council for Philanthropy was created in 2007 to increase scholarship opportunities for students and to provide them with the added support of career mentors and support to prepare them for leadership roles in their chosen professions.

As a result of the luncheon fundraiser, organizers were able to present a check for more than $31,000 to the JSU Development Foundation.

Rhea Williams-Bishop, secretary of the council, and Gailya Porter, council treasurer, served as Mistresses of Ceremonies. A video presentation comprised of special tributes to the honorees was presented by Gwendolyn Prater, chair of the council.

People’s in a statement of appreciation for the tribute said, “It was overwhelming to have so many people say so many nice things about us.” Peoples said he and his wife had such a good time and enjoyed dancing to the good music with the crowd of well-wishers. He said it is good to know that the Women’s Council was able to realize a sizable contribution toward the JSU Development Foundation for a scholarship fund.”

Prater, when asked for comments regarding the luncheon, shared the following remarks in a written staatement: “The Women’s Council for Philanthropy members are ecstatic that Dr. John and Mrs. Mary Peoples enjoyed themselves and were able to see and hear from their friends within and beyond Jackson State University. All who attended the luncheon, as well as many supporters unable to be present, appreciate their work at JSU and in the community. Those who attended were able to personally bestow best wishes and congratulatory messages to them. It was a beautiful ‘Dr. John and Mrs. Mary Peoples Day’ in the City of Jackson. All of this joy was achieved while raising scholarship funds for deserving JSU students.”

