NNPA Newswire Special Report: Fear of the Coronavirus is palpable

By Stacy M. Brown,

NNPA Newswire Correspondent,

The coronavirus (COVID-19) is no longer a problem just for China.

The deadly illness now has many panicking, as new cases are diagnosed daily.

The disease reportedly has affected 70 countries, with 90,000 cases and 3,100 deaths. The vast majority of cases and deaths have been in China.

As of March 3, there are 80 reported cases of the virus in the United States. These include 40 Americans who were aboard a cruise ship recently detained in Japan.

Washington State health officials reported that six people there have died from the virus. Meanwhile, on March 2, Georgia’s health department announced the state’s first two confirmed diagnoses of the virus.

In the nation’s capital, which boasts a population comprised of people from nearly every country, officials continued testing for the virus.

This week, Washington, D.C. officials announced they had tested the sixth person suspected of having the virus since the December 2019 outbreak of the disease.

In D.C.’s Ward 7, whose residents are predominately African-American, City Councilman Vincent Gray voiced his concerns, saying, “As part of my oversight of the Department of Health, I have had numerous questions regarding the district’s response to potential threats of the coronavirus including how we conduct tests and prepare residents for any health risks associated with the spread of this deadly virus.”

Glenn Ellis, writing in a guest column for the Philadelphia Tribune, questions the future impact of the virus on communities of color – what happens if things continued to get worse.

“African Americans are affected disproportionately by every disease and health condition, I’m sure there’s no need to elaborate,” noted Ellis, a Research Bioethics Fellow at Harvard Medical School and author of “Which Doctor?” and “Information is the Best Medicine.”

While more people are wearing masks, individuals who openly cough and sneeze are now subjected to worrisome glares from others.

The virus also has affected pro sports.

The National Basketball Association has directed its players to give fist-bumps instead of high-fives and have urged them not to sign autographs.

Because of the historical disparities in health conditions and disease, experts say it’s understandable why those in communities of color would display the most concern about the virus.

“Communities of color should understand that, similar to other viruses, the way to help prevent the spread is by using good hygiene such as washing your hands frequently,” noted Dr. Amber Robins, a physician with Your Doctors Online, a website that allows people to chat with a board-licensed doctor for consultations on various health concerns.

“Also, staying home when you’re sick, and covering your cough with your elbow or a tissue,” Robins told NNPA Newswire, adding that the coronavirus seems more dangerous for the elderly and individuals with underlying health conditions.

The World Health Organization reported that age-related death risk probably reflects the strength, or weakness, of an individual’s respiratory system.

Meanwhile, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted that there have been very few reports of the clinical outcomes for children with the coronavirus.

CDC officials note that limited information from China suggests that children with confirmed cases of the illness may present with mild symptoms and though there’s been reports of severe complications, they appear uncommon.

“The CDC is also recommending communities to be prepared for a possible spread of the coronavirus,” Robins stated. “For the communities with confirmed cases of coronavirus, they recommend canceling social events, making preparations to work from home and preparing for school dismissals.”

NNPA Newswire asked Ayanna Julien, the managing editor of the life insurance site, Quickquote.com, about the coronavirus and the overall health disparities routinely experienced in communities of color.

“Communities of color need to understand that the symptoms of the coronavirus will present very much like a common cold – i.e., a runny nose, cough, sore throat, fever, shortness of breath and headache,” Julien responded.

“As with the common cold, anyone with a weakened immune system, such as the elderly and children or those with a pre-existing health condition, are most at risk, so extra care should go to them.”

“Also, communities of color need to know that you or someone you know could already have it and not know it can take up to 14 days before symptoms present. So, as a precaution, it’s best that you and your loved ones always practice covering your mouth when you cough and distancing yourselves from others when they sneeze or cough,” Julien added.

Julien encourages the frequent washing of hands – for at least 20 seconds at a time.

She also recommended the use of disinfectants to keep common areas clean and limit the spread of germs, and to wear a face mask and gloves when in direct or indirect contact with the secretions of someone who appears sick or otherwise limit exposure to that individual.

“Because the typical symptoms of coronavirus present similar to a common cold, the most important thing for communities of color to understand is that it’s critical to act quickly if you start to notice these symptoms,” Julien said.

“The best-case scenario is that it may be the common cold. But the worst-case scenario is that it may not be, and the longer you wait to seek medical care for confirmation and treatment, the worse it can get, including spreading it to others and potential death.”

She continued:

“Knowledge is power, and the best thing communities of color can do right now is to tell others about the coronavirus and how to be proactive against the spread of the virus, both among loved ones and strangers. Also, when someone appears to have symptoms, then seek medical care immediately. Don’t wait and stay safe.”

