From our family to yours…Happy Holidays

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

The staff of The Mississippi Link held its annual Christmas luncheon at Godfry’s Caribbean Restaurant in South Jackson Dec. 20. During this amazing time of fellowship, where we enjoyed incredible food, staffers shared things they were grateful for and what they were looking forward to in the new year.

As a staff, we are looking forward to serving you and telling your stories in 2020, the year that is being billed as a year of clear vision.

May this holiday season fill your home with joy, your heart with love and your life with laughter.

