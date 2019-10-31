Jackson State University 2017‐18 Institutional Profile

Academic Year 2017‐18 (AY2017‐18) – The Institutional Profile is for the 2017‐18 academic year and includes the Summer 2017, Fall 2017,

and Spring 2018 terms. Some reporting terms may vary depending on the length of time for each metric.

University System Average – The university system average is based on eight institutions and includes the Medical Center with the University of Mississippi in most instances. Figures including UMMC data are denoted with an asterisk (*).

Total Headcount Enrollment – Total headcount enrollment figures are unduplicated for the academic year. Academic level and degree objective are for enrollment are based on the last term of attendance for the year. [Source: IHLMIS]

Total Full‐Time Equivalent (FTE) Enrollment – Total full‐time equivalent enrollment figures are based on undergraduate and graduate credit hour activity over a 12‐month period. Calculation uses a trailing summer in accordance with IPEDS. [Source: Federal IPEDS]

Entering Freshmen – Entering freshmen figures are based on an unduplicated count of entering freshmen at any point during the academic year. [Source: IHLMIS]

Entering Transfers – Entering transfer figures are based on an unduplicated count of entering transfer students at any point during the academic year from Mississippi’s community colleges and all other postsecondary institutions. [Source: IHLMIS]

Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics (STEM) Enrollment & Degrees – STEM enrollment includes the number of undergraduate students majoring in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics as defined by the National Science Foundation (NSF). A complete listing of the NSF‐STEM majors can be found at http://www.ice.gov/doclib/sevis/pdf/stem‐list.pdf [Source: IHLMIS]

Education (Including Non‐Teaching Areas) and Nursing Enrollment (All Undergraduate Levels) Enrollment & Degrees ‐ Education enrollment includes the number of undergraduate students majoring in any education discipline according to the 13 CIP code. This includes teaching and non‐teaching education majors. Nursing enrollment includes the number of undergraduate students majoring in any nursing discipline. [Source: IHLMIS]

Undergraduate Degrees per 100 Undergraduate FTE Enrollment – Figures indicate the number of undergraduate degrees awarded per 100 undergraduate FTE students. Undergraduate degrees include certificates, associates, and baccalaureate degrees. Undergraduate FTE is based on an four‐year average of annual undergraduate FTE figures. [Source: Degrees – IHLMIS; Student FTE – Federal IPEDS]

Intermediate Enrollment – It should be noted that institutions have varying academic policies regarding intermediate enrollment. Intermediate enrollment includes the number of students taking one or more Intermediate courses. The three intermediate groups (math only, English only, and both math and English) are treated as three separate groups. Figures are based on Fall term data and exclude the Academic Support Lab. [Source: IHLMIS]

Student Progress – Full‐time status includes students taking 12 or more hours during the fall term while part‐time students include students taking less than 12 hours during the fall term. Students earning zero credit hours for the entire academic year were excluded from the metric since most were not enrolled for the entire academic year. [Source: IHLMIS]

Retention Rates – Retention rates reflect the percentage of first‐time, full‐time entering freshmen during the Fall 2016 term who return for the Fall 2017 term. [Source: Federal IPEDS]

Graduate Rates – Graduation rates reflect the percentage of first‐time, full‐time freshmen during the Fall 2010 term who graduated at 4‐year (100% of normal time), 6‐year (150% of normal time), and 8‐year (200% of normal time) intervals. [Source: Federal IPEDS]

External Research Dollars – External funds provided to the university by a variety of sources (primarily federal) for the purpose of advancing the research mission of the institution as well as contributing to teaching and service missions. [Source: IHL Universities]

Percent of Median Family Income Required to Cover Tuition and Fees – The median household income figure was derived from the American Community Survey (ACS) conducted by the U.S. Census. The tuition and fee figures reflect 2016‐17 tuition and fees with average room (for double occupancy) and board (average plan) charges approved by the IHL Board. [Sources: U.S. Census & IHL Finance]

State Expenditures per Total FTE Student – State expenditures for FY2018 were calculated by combining on‐campus and off‐campus expenditures minus capital expense funds using institutional MBR reports. FTE student figures were derived using 12‐month figures from IPEDS. [Source: Federal IPEDS and IHL Finance MBR Reports]

Instructional Faculty with Terminal Degree – Figures represent the percentage of full‐time instructional faculty with a terminal or first‐professional degree. Terminal degrees also include master’s degrees in fine arts (M.F.A.), social work (M.S.W.) and library science (M.L.S.). [Source: IHLMIS]