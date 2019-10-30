Archie’s District 2 place of residence in question

By Othor Cain,

Editor,

For the second time in this election cycle David Archie defeated Darrel McQuirter in the Hinds County Supervisor District 2 race. Archie who was the top vote getter in a three-person primary race, August 6, continued his winning streak during the primary runoff election August 27.

Archie received 3,764 votes or 50.89 percent and McQuirter received 3,619 votes or 48.93 percent.

Though McQuriter used campaign literature to address Archie’s residency, more specifically his homestead exemption, noting that he [Archie] filed homestead exemption in District 1 on a Clubview Drive property and not in District 2 at the Shady Oaks property where he’s a registered voter and qualified to run.

Archie’s attorney Dennis Sweet argued that he had sought elective office from the Shady Oaks address at least five times and had been challenged once by another candidate and McQuirter was in that race. “He knows how the ruling went then…it was determined that my client lived at that address,” Sweet said. “What’s even more disturbing to me is that Mr. McQuirter had some information that he thought was going to be detrimental to my client and could have filed a petition or sought an injunction during the campaign, but he didn’t. It wasn’t until he lost the race.”

Archie has challenged McQuirter at least two previous times unsuccessfully.

For two days this week in a packed courtroom, special appointed Judge Lamar Pickard listened to testimony from dozens of witnesses about water/sewer bills, electricity, over-grown landscape, air and heating units and much more.

Pickard, who conducted the proceedings with light humor, asserted that the lawyers should be able to present case studies about “residency requirements.” “I want to thank both of you for providing examples of court rulings and use studies about this.”

Sam Begley, the attorney representing McQuirter called Jackson Water officials to show that the Shady Oaks property had no water service for a number of years. Sweet maintains that the house was being renovated and that Archie owns several properties in the city and more specifically in District 2 that were not presented in court for evidence.

McQuirter took the stand and admitted under oath that he took the photographs that were entered into court records as evidence. “I took those photographs, in fact I went inside because the door was ajar and it appeared no one lived there,” McQuirter said. “The house was in bad shape.”

Archie alleges that McQuirter had no right to enter his home and during his nearly three-hour testimony Tuesday made a point to highlight that.

Under cross examination from Begley, Archie seemingly irritated him [Begley] by making a constant reference to this. “I know what you’re doing Mr. Archie; yes, Mr. McQuirter entered your home, will you please just answer the question,” Begley said.

Pickard secured all of the evidence that was presented in court and assured both sides that he would review things thoroughly. “Rest assured that I’m going to review all of this and I appreciate you both for being in compliance,” he said.

The court is in recess until Pickard reaches a verdict.

Lawyers for both sides believe that a verdict could come back by Monday, Nov. 4.

Archie is on the ballot Nov. 5. The judge’s ruling could impact this.

