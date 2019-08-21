Supplies for Mississippi immigrant families

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

In response to the Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids that recently occurred in central Mississippi, the Jackson (MS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated collected supplies August 18 to support immigrant families impacted by the raids through a collaborative effort with Springboard to Opportunities, Mothers Obtaining Justice and Opportunities (MOJO), Cade Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, Drs. Aaron and Ollye Shirley Foundation, The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Beta Delta Omega Chapter.

Over 50 community members joined together towards a collective good: organizing and loading critical care items.

The Jackson (MS) Chapter of the Links, Incorporated led these efforts as a component of the International Trends Service Facet. Aisha Nyandoro, International Trend and Services facet chair for the chapter said, “We decided to mobilize and deploy resources to support the families of our immigrant neighbors affected by the raids.”

Over 100 care bags packed with critical care items, personal items and supplies were assembled by the combined group of volunteers.

“This is our effort to assist families who are facing the crisis of sudden unemployment. Some 100 workers in Forest, Mississippi alone lost jobs in the wake of the raids,” said Betty A. Mallett, president of the Jackson (MS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated. “That can devastate families and disrupt lives and is particularly hard on children. Our chapter felt compelled to step forward with our community partners and help those in need.”

The Jackson (MS) Chapter of The Links, Incorporated was chartered in Jackson, Mississippi in 1949 and is celebrating its 60th anniversary of providing service through its cornerstone principles of friendship and service.

The Links, Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of over 16,000 professional women of color in 288 chapters located in 42 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

The Links is one of the nation’s oldest and largest volunteer service organizations comprised of extraordinary women who are committed to enriching, sustaining and ensuring the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other persons of African ancestry.

