La’Verne Edney selected president of Mississippi Bar Foundation

A distinguished attorney and community leader for decades, La’Verne Edney serves as the new president of the Mississippi Bar Foundation.

A 1996 graduate of the Mississippi College School of Law, Edney brings significant trial experience in state and federal courts. Among her past honors, the Jackson resident was named Lawyer of the Year by the MC Law School in 2018.

Mississippi Bar Foundation officials recognize outstanding attorneys in the profession. Foundation leaders administer a fund that’s awarded more than $12 million to law-related, public interest projects since 1984.

Edney is a member of Butler Snow’s litigation department. She practices with its Pharmaceutical, Medical Device and Healthcare Litigation Group in Jackson.

“We congratulate La’Verne on this significant achievement,” said Don Clark, an attorney and chair of Butler Snow. “We look forward to her continued vision and leadership as she serves the foundation and helps chart their future strategy.”

Her service as president of the Jackson-based foundation for the 2019-2020 year began August 1.

Edney serves with the MC Board of Trustees, the board of the Mississippi Center for Justice, as well as panels of the Magnolia Speech School and Greater Jackson Chamber.

A 1988 Alcorn State University graduate, Edney offers more than 22 years of litigation experience. She received the Distinguished Service Award from the Mississippi Bar in 2012.

Edney’s appointment to lead the Mississippi Bar Foundation the next twelve months is well-deserved, Mississippi College administrators say.

“La’Verne Edney will be an exceptional leader of the Mississippi Bar Foundation,” said Patricia Bennett, dean of MC Law School in Jackson.

“She will lead with integrity and unwavering passion, especially concerning matters where the foundation is involved in making invaluable financial contributions to the community,” Bennett added. “She has a heart for being of service to others.”

Over the years, the Mississippi Bar Foundation provided scholarship assistance and support to the state’s two law schools and backed law-related public education programs. That includes the statewide high school mock trial competition.

MC Interim Provost Debbie Norris extends her congratulations to Mississippi Bar officials for recently selecting Edney.

“La’Verne has a strong service record to Mississippi College and to her community at large,” Norris said. “I am so impressed by her willingness to work for the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyer’s Project. I’m proud to call her an MC alumna and friend.”

Edney serves as a member of the Mississippi Women Lawyers’ Association and the Metro Jackson Black Women Lawyers’ Association.

