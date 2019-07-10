The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated, Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter celebrated the Blue and White Family at their Biennial Blue Revue, Saturday, June 29, at Center Court, Jackson Medical Mall. Within a colorful royal blue and white setting, members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity who are “Pillars of the Community” were recognized as 2019 honorees of the coveted Trailblazer Award. The recipients were: Adriane Kidd-Human Services; Fernando Mitchell-Ministry; Hali Peterson-Premier Legacy Scholar; Jay Johnson-Photography; John H. Hardy-Education; Chief Joseph Daughtry-Law Enforcement; Lillie Hardy-Educational and Community Leadership; Attorney Charlene Priester-Law; Judge (retired) Patricia Wise-Chancery Court Leadership; Mark Wise-Business; Colonel Silvanus Johnson-Military; Thelman Boyd-City Government; Dorothy Thompson-Real Estate and Judge E. Faye Peterson-Legal and Judicial Pioneer.

Additionally, Alpha Delta Zeta spotlighted the principle of scholarship by presenting two undergraduate scholarships. The recipients were Verlika Donelson at Tougaloo College and Kiyah Hillman at Jackson State University.

The culmination of the Blue and White Family event included recognizing the most senior member of the chapter, Zeta Dove-Inez Morris Chambers (63 years of service) and the crowning Miss Alpha Delta Zeta 2019-Rosalind Garner.

Other members vying for the chapter title included: Anita Young (1st Runner up) Tamara Simmons (2nd runner up), Breanna Nash (3rd runner up), Robynn Devine and Keisha Milton.

Many thanks to Jackie Quinn, Jessie Bishop and the Blue Revue planning committee for their work.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...