Pam Confer attends ceremonial signing of Mississippi Beautiful Day by Governor Bryant

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

Jazz Artist Pam Confer continues to make history with her song, “Mississippi Beautiful,” an anthem she recorded and produced.

Governor Phil Bryant officially signed a declaration June 12 at the Walter Sillers building declaring May 10 “Mississippi Beautiful Day,” an announcement he made at a press conference at the Mississippi Arts Center.

Confer said this official day mirrors the song, reflects our pride and celebrates our rich and complicated history.

Beaming with pride after the signing by Bryant, Confer said, “now it’s official.”

District 72 House Representative Debra Gibbs, along with other community leaders were in attendance. Gibbs authored a bill to make Mississippi Beautiful the state song.

Also in attendance were Hinds County School District Superintendent Delesicia Martin and Associate Superintendent John Neal. Confer said, “Hinds County was the first school district to say we want that song, and they have been singing it every since.”

After the signing of the declaration, students from the Hinds County School District sang lyrics of the song for which they received high accolades, especially from the governor.

Bryant stated he hopes that Confer’s song will remind people to help keep Mississippi Beautiful. He referenced how so often trash blows from pick up trucks littering the streets.

The governor said 24 million people visited Mississippi last year visiting sites such as the Mississippi Blues Trail and the Civil Rights Museum and soon they will be visiting the new Rocket Plant at the Stennis Space Center.

He said, “We need to keep Mississippi Beautiful.”

