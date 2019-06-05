National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Inc. Central MS Chapter gives $10,000 in scholarships

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women Central MS Chapter awarded $10,000 in scholarships to 10 graduating high school seniors from across the Central Mississippi area. The 2019 Scholarship & Awards Program was held at the Hilton Jackson where Beverly Hogan, president of Tougaloo College, served as the keynote speaker. Guests in attendance proudly watched as each graduate received her scholarship and told of the institution she plans to attend in the fall; as well as, her future aspirations.

Cynthia Armstrong, first vice president of Programs, stated, “The organization is honored to assist with the young ladies’ educational expenses this fall. Each year NCBW Central MS Chapter commits itself to providing scholarships to young ladies in our service area who plan to attend HBCUs. To date, we have given over $200,000 in scholarships.

The 2019 scholarship recipients are Corianna April, Jim Hill High School; Victor Baker, Murrah High School; Jalisea Finch, Jim Hill High School; Hailey Greer, St. Joseph Catholic High School; Arionna Haynes, Crystal Springs High School; Alashija Johnson, Canton High School; Kaila Love, Jim Hill High School; Olakemi Olagbegi, Jim Hill High School; Wendalyn Towner, Velma Jackson High School; and Robyn Turner, Callaway High School. Prospective schools the young ladies will be attending are Alcorn State University, Dillard University, Jackson State University, Spellman College, Tougaloo College, Tuskegee University and Xavier University.

