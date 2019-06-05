Mississippi Legislative Black Caucas honors Cochran

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus offers prayers and condolences to the family and survivors of U.S. Senator Thad Cochran, a true statesman whose service in Washington will never be duplicated.

Senator Cochran’s legacy of service to our state, our country and to mankind has been tremendous and we the members of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus will miss our friend whose helpfulness crossed all barriers.

With heavy hearts we stand ready to assist the family in any way that we can and we will strive to honor Senator Cochran’s legacy through our own work at forming coalitions and better serving our state.

Angela Turner-Ford

Mississippi Senate District 16

Chair, Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus

See photos page 2

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Like this: Like Loading...