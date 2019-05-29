Retirees still on the move

By Jackie Hampton,

Publisher,

There was singing and dancing and a lot of laughter at The Jackson Metropolitan Retired Education Personnel Association’s (JMREPA) Spring Fling held at the Golden Key Community Center May, 21. The enthusiasm displayed in the room filled with retired teachers, principals, administrative personnel seemed to shout out “we are still on the move!” Aretta Smith, coordinator of the event served as the program guide.

The icebreaker was composed of a series of groups featuring activities from the past to include group game activities. A skit written and performed by members of JMREPA depicted what they do every day still being on the move by volunteering their services, gardening and just enjoying life and having fun.

There was line dancing, featuring the Tougalo Strutters. In their final performance, the Strutters invited the audience to perform with them, thus proving this group of daring participants were ‘still on the move.’ Shouts of laughter and encouragement rang through from those watching.

Gwendolyn Chambliss, president of JMRPEA, presented to Rosemary Luckett, branch manager of the Fannie Lou Hamer Library, a financial contribution from its members. Chambliss said adopting the library was their project this year. She said, “we are presenting this check to the library in hopes that it can be used for the children using the library.”

Luckett thanked the organization for the donation and said “it will be used for the children.” Luckett was also presented a print of Fannie Lou Hamer and Ida B. Wells Barnett. This gift for the library’s new display case was presented by Malena Dow. The artwork was done by local artist Gail Gettis.

