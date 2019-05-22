American Association of Blacks In Energy hosted 28th annual scholarship awards program

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

The Mississippi Chapter of the American Associations of Blacks in Energy (AABE) held the Annual Scholarship Awards Reception at The Hilton Hotel in Jackson. Graduating seniors from across Mississippi received scholarships to pursue careers in energy-related fields.

AABE Mississippi Chapter President Wilbert Corley, Entergy Mississippi LLC, stated, “The recipients have demonstrated excellence in the classroom and in the community. Their academic achievements are outstanding and the AABE Mississippi Chapter members wish them well as they pursue degrees in S.T. E. M. related fields at institutions in Mississippi.”

Keynote speaker Robert Kelly, CEO for Kelly Natural Gas Pipeline, and Jackson native, encouraged the soon to be graduates to remember trailblazers of the past, pave the way for the next generation and thank those who help them on their journey into the future.

Scholarships honoring Don E. Meiners, former CEO of Entergy Mississippi and Napoleon Johnson were awarded during the event. The Napoleon Johnson Scholarship established posthumously in 2018 was awarded for the first in honor of former Entergy employee, Napoleon Johnson an engineer, who passed unexpectedly in 2017.

The Don E Meiners scholarship was presented to Christopher Greene, Warren Central High School. The Napoleon Johnson scholarship was presented to Mia Riddley, School of Math and Science.

Other recipients were Keanna Abraham, Vicksburg High School; Kayla Carter, Ridgeland High School; and Alyshia Moore Vicksburg High School.

The Mississippi Chapter of the American Association of Blacks in Energy (AABE) is one of eight chapters in the Southwest region of the organization. Member companies include (but are not limited to) Atmos Energy, Entergy Mississippi, Mississippi Development Authority, Irby Construction, Canton Municipal Utilities, Donaldson Construction and MDA Energy Division.

Professionals in all energy and energy-related disciplines (oil, gas, electricity, nuclear, renewables, government, technology, energy services and water) are welcome to provide our membership with a broader knowledge about the in-dustry when topics arise.

College students at accredited institutions studying energy-related fields are also encouraged to participate in AABE.

