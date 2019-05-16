Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 9832 44th annual Loyalty Day program

By Jeffory McKenzie,

Guesst Writer,

For the past 44 years, on the 1st Sunday in the month of May, at the annual Loyalty Day Program, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and its auxiliary, at Brooks W. Stewart VFW Post 9832, located at 4610 Sunray Dr. in Jackson, MS, take the opportunity to recognize and honor the Jackson Public School’s Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JPS-JROTC) Top Cadets from each of the seven (7) high school programs.

JPS-JROTC overall Top Cadet is always the keynote speaker for the program. Also recognized and honored are the JROTC Top Cadets from the surrounding tri-county area high schools and from the MS Wing Civil Air Patrol (CAP) Squadron, located at Hawkins Field. The program also recognizes and honors the Top Cadets at Jackson State University’s ROTC program for the Army and the Air Force branch of military services.

Each JSU-ROTC cadet has earned their commission as a 2nd Lieutenant in their branch of service.

The annual program also honors, recognizes and rewards the high school, middle school, charter school and home schooled students for their participation and efforts in the VFW’s annual Voice of Democracy (9th-12th grade) and Patriot’s Pen (6th-8th grade) essay contest.

At the program, school educators, public safety personnel from the Jackson Police Department, Jackson Fire Department, American Medical Response Service and from the Hinds County Sheriff Office were recognized and honored.

The program concludes with recognition and honors to members of the community that have volunteered their time and efforts to make a difference in the lives of others.

