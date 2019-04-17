Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter observes Finer Womanhood

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

All over the world, Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated annually observes one of its founding principles – Finer Womanhood. The observance begins the last week in February and continues throughout the month of March. This is a time of remembrance, reflections and revitalizing “zeal’ in the hearts and minds of members all around the world.

Since 1938, Alpha Delta Zeta, has been observing Finer Womanhood Week in Jackson, Mississippi. This year, Alpha Delta Zeta planned a series of activities that brought its members together to rekindle the sisterly bond and exemplify the spirit of Finer Womanhood through mind, body and spirit.

March 22, 2019 the chapter hosted a legal workshop around “Will Planning” with guest speaker, Judge Patricia Wise, a life member of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated. The evening concluded with Zeta Bingo. Light refreshments were served and prizes were awarded to each game winner.

This observance was collaboratively sponsored by the Finer Womanhood/Sisterly Love and Z-HOPE committees.

On March 30, Alpha Delta Zeta hosted a teambuilding event at the Enter/Locked Escape Rooms in Ridgeland. Members found this to be a fun and mind challenging activity. Fortunately, everyone was able to “escape.” Other members joined in at The Manship Wood Fired Kitchen for dinner.

Finer Womanhood observance ended with a moving and spirit-filled church fellowship March 31 at College Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Jackson, MS. Immediately following the church service, members shared in a fellowship brunch at Piccadilly’s Restaurant on I-55 N.

Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated was founded January 16, 1920 on the campus of Howard University in Washington, D.C. The local chapter, Alpha Delta Zeta was chartered October 14, 1938 in Jackson, MS. It is the oldest graduate Zeta chapter in the State of Mississippi and is comprised of over 100 members.

The chapter owns a tutorial complex, operates a Stork’s Nest in the Jackson Medical Mall that aims to increase the number of women receiving early and regular prenatal care. The chapter sponsors four auxiliary groups, Amicae, Archonette, Amicette and Pearlette.

For more information on Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter please visit our website, www.ads-1938.org, and like us Facebook at Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated – Alpha Delta Zeta Chapter.

