Perry J. Miller officially named interim JMAA C.E.O.

The Jackson Municipal Airport Authority (JMAA) Board of Commissioners officially named Perry J. Miller as interim C.E.O during a called meeting March 26. Miller has served in the capacity of chief operating officer handling daily operations for the organization since his tenure began in 2015.

Miller is postured to maintain the momentum of the organization with thirty years of aviation experience and a leadership style to support a smooth transition.

Miller is known as a champion of “Living the Values,” which includes: Customer Focus, Continuous Improvement, Communication, Collaboration and Commitment.

“On behalf of the Board of Commissioners, we have complete confidence in Mr. Miller’s ability. He has distinguished himself in this industry and he is poised to execute the strategies identified for our continued success,” said Chairwoman LaWanda D. Harris. “This organization remains steadfast in our upward flight.”

Miller currently serves on the board of directors for both the National and Southeast Chapters of the American Association of Airport Executives (A.A.A.E.) and he is a delegate for North-America Air Transport Research Society. He is also a lieutenant, and soon to be captain of the Civil Air Patrol.

“I believe in this organization and I believe in our plan. I am confident that with this belief coupled with my passion for aviation, JMAA will continue to stay on this path of positive change to provide a best-in-class experience for all of our customers,” said Miller.

