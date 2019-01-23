Jackson Hinds Library System hosts MLK Essay Contest

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

“Living Dr. King’s Dream: Stay Strong!” was the theme for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. essay contest hosted by the Jackson Hinds Library System. It was held at the Medgar Evers Library, 4215 Medgar Evers Blvd., January 18 at 9 a.m. The purpose was to raise, enhance and broaden the awareness and knowledge levels of students about the life of Dr. King and about the significance and application of the major tenets of non-violence on which he framed his work.

Ethel Mangum, administrative assistant to Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes brought greetings on behalf of the City of Jackson. Anne Sanders, branch manager of the library, welcomed students and other guests.

The essay contest was open to individuals enrolled in public or private schools and pre-schoolers were able to submit posters. Children from Kids University and Day Care presented their individual posters. Many of them were so pleased with themselves that they gave high fives to the judges and other guests.

Essays were judged on neatness, originality, clarity, content, grammar, punctuation, creativity and oral presentation.

The first place winner was Fatimah Wansley, an 8th grade Northwest Middle School student. Wansley received $100 cash. Second place winner was 12th grade student Kelvin Walton from Callaway High School. Walton received $75 cash. Third place winner was 8th grade student Sydnee Thompson from Northwest Middle School. Thompson received $50 cash. Fourth place winner was 4th grade student Ollie Alexander Walker from John Hopkins Elementary School. Alexander received $30 cash and 5th place winner was 12th grade student, Lareta Jenkins from Callaway High School. Jenkins received $25 cash.

After all the winners were congratulated by Mangum, the remaining participants each received $20 cash. The pre-schoolers from Kids University Child and Day Care were jointly given $50 for a pizza party.

Keith McMillan, who served as one of the judges said, “Today, everybody is a winner.” Other judges were Mark Leffler, Cookie Leffler, Jackie Hampton and Kevin Edmonson.

