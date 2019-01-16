MVSU to host walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. will forever be remembered as a social activist and leader dedicated to ensuring equality for all, particularly during the nation’s Civil Rights Movement.

On Monday, Jan. 21, as the nation sets aside the day to honor King’s legacy, MVSU will pay homage to the civil rights leader by hosting its 2019 MLK Legacy Walk.

The walk will kick-off at 9 a.m. at the Dorothy Street Park in Itta Bena. A bus will be available at the William Sutton Administration building on MVSU’s campus to transport participants to the park.

From the park, participants will walk to Tabernacle M.B. Church, located at 200 Greer St in Itta Bena.

“This year marks the 51st anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination, April 4, 1968. The anniversary of his death gives us a reminder of the heartfelt and dedicated issues that Dr. King fought for and allows us to rededicate ourselves to issues that consumed him in his later years as he fought for justice and equality for all people,” said organizer Jacqueline Gibson Preastly, MVSU’s vice president for student affairs.

Once at the church, a brief program will be held with several speakers including MVSU President Jerryl Briggs Sr.

Preastly said the walk is just one small way to honor a champion for justice.

“MVSU recognizes the importance of celebrating the tools that activists like Dr. King influenced to advance a more cohesive and inclusive society,” she said. “We recognize that it is always important to honor the legacy of these champions. So, on MLK Day 2019, it is our hope to reflect on how far we have come and how far we still have to go.”

The event is sponsored by MVSU’s National Pan-Hellenic Council (NPHC), National Council of Negro Women (NCNW), Student Government Association (SGA), Student Ambassadors and the Student Union Board.

