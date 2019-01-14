Under the Protection of Her Community She Flourished! Large Numbers Out to Oppose No Show ‘Prankster’ Nazis

The New Jersey European Heritage Association has been hassling Princeton, NJ for months now. On Saturday, they decided not to show for a rally they announced and pretend it was all a joke when we said we will hassle them back. We still will.

PRINCETON, NJ – The day before the New Jersey European Heritage Association (NJEHA) was to hold a rally, the fledgling White supremacist group posted on their Twitter and Gab accounts that it was all a prank and never intended to have a permit, even though residents caught group members posting flyers a week before announcing a rally at Palmer Square on Saturday at Noon.

In the end even though the NJEHA failed to make an appearance, hundreds of community members, clergy and antifa who came out to protest Saturday and celebrated what they saw as cowardice on the part of the group.

Despite the NJEHA cancellation, the city still prepared for massive numbers of people converging on the Square, but instead of confrontations with hatemongers, those that did opted to call attention to the racism and hate of such groups, encouraging communities to push back against them. No injuries or arrests were reported and much of the city operated business as usual, with Nassau Street, the main road through Princeton still open to traffic and shops taking in customers, serving as a backdrop to ralliers as theye chanted, “No Nazis, no KKK, no fascist USA!”



Jan. 12, 2019: Princeton Professor Emeritus Dr. Cornel West speaks to the crowd.

Joining the protesters was Dr. Cornel West, a Professor Emeritus at Princeton University and he reminded the crowd that they were all there “as human beings” and to not be discouraged by today’s political climate that seeks to foster division. “Do not become discouraged, this of this moment!” he said. “We can and we do make a difference!”

The NJEHA is a group that first got noticed last August at a rally in Washington, DC organized to observe the anniversary of Jason Kessler’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia that turned violent and where Charlottesville resident Heather Heyer lost her life with neo-Fascist James Alex Fields, Jr. drove his car into a crowd of people, injuring several and killing Heyer. At the Washington, DC rally group members wore helmets and American flags as masks to conceal their identity. The group’s website says they believe that “we must wrest political, economic and social control away from the hostile elite who have usurped power in America.”

They reinforced this belief by saying, “Our creed can be summed up by fourteen simple words; we must secure the existence of our people and a future for White children,” using a mantra created by neo-Nazi terrorist David Lane of the Order. It is believed that the group is being led by Dan D’Ambly a worker at a New York Daily News printing plant in Jersey City.



Picture taken of Daniel D’Ambly posting the NJEHA flyers on a kiosk in Princeton. You can see some of the “It’s Okay to be White” flyers in this photo.



The flyer.

For several months, the NJEHA has been flyering not only Princeton, but also nearby towns such as New Brunswick. Last November they performed a flash mob down Nassau Street where five members wore sunglasses and mouth gags while holding signs reading “It’s Okay to be White”. Last Sunday, a person believed to be D’Ambly was seen and photographed posting several flyers, including one announcing Saturday’s rally. Upon learning of the group’s announced intentions, community members began to organize a counter protest. Meanwhile some supporters of the NJEHA were promoting their event as late as Friday.

Late Friday afternoon, the NJEHA announced that they never planned to hold a rally. Saying that promoting one was a hoax.

The New Jersey Democratic Socialists of America posted a statement and read it at Saturday’s rally: