Tougaloo College congratulates Congressman Bennie G. Thompson on his designation as chair of the Committee on Homeland Security for the 116th Congress

The U.S. House of Representatives Democratic Caucus has elected Congressman Bennie G. Thompson to chair the Committee on Homeland Security for the 116th Congress.

The Committee on Homeland Security was created by the U.S. House of Representatives in 2002 in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. The Committee was first formed as a select, non-permanent committee to provide congressional oversight over the development of the Department of Homeland Security. The committee was made permanent when it was designated as a Standing Committee of the House January 4, 2005, the first day of the 109th Congress. As a Standing Committee, the committee on Homeland Security has broad oversight jurisdiction on all matters related to domestic security.

Thompson is a 1968 graduate of Tougaloo College. He is the longest serving African-American elected official in the State of Mississippi and the lone Democrat in the Mississippi Congressional Delegation.

