Hosemann announces bid for Lt. Governor

Long-time conservative businessman and Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann made official his bid for lieutenant governor.

Hosemann kicked off a ten-stop, statewide announcement tour at KLLM Transport, a Rankin County business which has grown from a small entity to employing thousands in a matter of decades.

“I want to be a part of leaving a better educated, healthier and more prosperous Mississippi to our children and grandchildren,” Hosemann said. “The next lieutenant governor will have a significant impact on your future and our future.”

Refocusing on small Mississippi businesses and helping them thrive will be a cornerstone of Hosemann’s campaign, along with education, healthcare and infrastructure.

“Businesses have told us their biggest need is an educated workforce,” Hosemann said. “We need to start training our workforce of tomorrow today, and we need to recognize and value the leaders in this effort – our teachers in our classrooms.”

In three short terms as secretary of state, Hosemann successfully delivered on all his promises to voters. Mississippi’s voter ID law, effective in 2014, is now supported by 81 percent of Mississippians and remains among one of the few in the nation which has never been challenged in court. Hosemann automated the formation of and filing requirements for businesses, and has helped raise $1 billion for public schools through 16th Section leases during his tenure.

“When we make promises, we keep them, and we intend to bring the same sense of commitment and follow through to the lieutenant governor’s office,” Hosemann said. “We’re asking for your support to be hired for the job.”

Raised in Warren County, Mississippi, Hosemann spent the majority of his professional life as a businessman.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in business from Notre Dame, a law degree from Ole Miss, and a Master of Laws in Taxation from New York University. He is a former partner of Jackson-based law firm Phelps Dunbar, LLP. Hosemann also served his country in the United States Army Reserves.

Hosemann is married to the former Lynn Lagen. Delbert and Lynn Hosemann have three children, Kristen, Chad and Mark; and seven grandchildren, Grace, Nora Lynn, Carson, Charlie, Manse, Charlotte and Howard Delbert (the newest – at four days old).

For more information, visit www.delberthosemann.com.

