Rep. Jay Hughes qualifies to run for Lt. Governor

The Mississippi Link Newswire,

Wednesday, January 2, State Representative Jay Hughes qualified to run for the office of Lieutenant Governor. After announcing his decision to run last May, Hughes has been travelling the state on his campaign bus speaking with Mississippians about issues that are important to their local communities.

“It has been my great pleasure traveling our state these last eight months and hearing first-hand about the issues that matter to Mississippians,” Hughes said. “I spoke with mothers working two jobs that can barely support their families. I’ve been talking to educators struggling to find the resources to educate children. I’ve met Main Street business owners, who have been left behind by big corporations and need our help.”

“I visited with seniors, who are making life and death decisions about healthcare, who have worked hard their whole lives and just want to retire with dignity,” Hughes stated. “And most importantly, I’ve heard from kids, from grade school to college, that just want a fair shake and the ability to get a good education so they can one day provide for their own families. We need to provide our children with better opportunities so that they don’t have to move away and never come back. Every person I have met across our great state has inspired me to help us build a better life for our citizens. I will fight to make Mississippi better for ALL Mississippians.”

Hughes, an Army veteran, attorney, developer and business owner, volunteers as a substitute teacher and has donated his legislative salary to public education since he was first elected as an alderman in 2013.

Hughes has been a lifelong advocate for public education, improving our state’s infrastructure, and increasing access to affordable health care options, including those needing assistance with mental health and addiction issues. He vows to eliminate crony contacts, government waste and unfunded mandates.

A Christian, father, and husband, Hughes is a lifelong gun owner and resides in Oxford with his wife, Chris, and daughter, Patricia.

