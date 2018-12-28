Blacktrospective 2018

by Kam Williams

Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Best in Black Cinema

Best Big Budget Black Films

1. If Beale Street Could Talk

2. Black Panther

3. Green Book

4. The Hate U Give

5. The Equalizer 2

6. Uncle Drew

7. BlacKkKlansman

8. Superfly

9. Nobody’s Fool

10. A Wrinkle in Time

Best Independent Black Films

1. Sorry to Bother You

2. Blindspotting

3. Monsters and Men

4. Nappily Ever After

5. Traffik

6. Kings

7. Gemini

8. Roxanne Roxanne

9. Tyrel

10. The Citizen

Best Black Documentaries

1. Quincy

2. The Final Year

3. Where’s Daddy?

4. Making The Five Heartbeats

5. The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X

Best Actor (Lead Role)

1. Stephan James (If Beale Street Could Talk)

2. Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther)

3. John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman & Monsters and Men)

4. Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You)

5. Daveed Diggs (Blindspotting)

6. Denzel Washington (The Equalizer 2)

7. Kyrie Irving (Uncle Drew)

8. Trevor Jackson (Superfly)

9. David Oyelowo (Gringo)

10. Jeffrey Wright (Hold the Dark)

Best Actor (Supporting Role)

1. Mahershala Ali (Green Book)

2. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther)

3. Daniel Kaluuya (Widows & Black Panther)

4. Russell Hornsby (The Hate U Give)

5. Courtney B. Vance (Ben Is Back)

6. Ving Rhames (Mission Impossible: Fallout)

7. Anthony Mackie (The Hate U Give)

8. Jorge Lendeborg, Jr. (Love, Simon)

9. Shaquille O’Neal (Uncle Drew)

10. Common (The Hate U Give)

Best Actress (Lead Role)

1. Viola Davis (Widows)

2. Kiki Layne (If Beale Street Could Talk)

3. Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give)

4. Zoe Kravitz (Gemini)

5. Sanaa Lathan (Nappily Ever After)

6. Paula Patton (Traffik)

7. Regina Hall (Support the Girls)

8. Storm Reid (A Wrinkle in Time)

9. Halle Bery (Kings)

10. Tiffany Haddish (Night School & Nobody’s Fool)

Best Actress (Supporting Role)

1. Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk)

2. Letitia Wright (Black Panther)

3. Tessa Thompson (Sorry to Bother You)

4. Lena Waithe (Ready Player One)

5. Regina Hall (The Hate U Give)

6. Aunjanue Ellis (If Beale Street Could Talk)

7. Lupita Nyong’o (Black Panther)

8. Tiffany Haddish (Uncle Drew)

9. Oprah Winfrey (A Wrinkle in Time)

10. Danai Gurira (Black Panther)

Best Big Budget Directors

1. Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk)

2. Ryan Coogler (Black Panther)

3. George Tillman, Jr. (The Hate U Give)

4. Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

5. Charles Stone III (Uncle Drew)

6. Director X. (Superfly)

7. Antoine Fuqua (The Equalizer 2)

8. Ava DuVernay (A Wrinkle in Time)

9. Deon Taylor (Traffik)

10. Tyler Perry (Nobody’s Fool)

Best Independent and Documentary Directors

1. Boots Riley (Sorry to Bother You)

2. Reinaldo Marcus Green (Monsters and Men)

3. Rashida Jones (Quincy)

4. Rel Dowdell (Where’s Daddy)

5. Robert Townsend (Making The Five Heartbeats)

