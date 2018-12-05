In Memoriam: Mary Ann Newsome Coleman

May 3, 1926 – November 29, 2018

To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven; a time to be born, and a time to die; a time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which was planted; a time to kill and a time to heal; a time to break down, and a time to build up; a time to weep, and a time to laugh; a time to mourn, and a time to dance; a time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; a time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing…..Ecclesiastes 1-8

Mary Ann Coleman Newsome loved the lyrics to ‘I Just Can’t Afford to Let My Savior Down.’ She transitioned at the age of 92 November 29, 2018 at the Claiborne Medical Center surrounded by family and friends.

Mary Ann was born May 3, 1926 in Pattison, MS to the late Annie and Theodore Newsome. She was the oldest daughter of 11 children born to this union. She was affectionately known as “Mother Coleman.” Mary Ann confessed Christ at an early age and was baptized at Clark Creek Church of Christ Holiness in Pattison, MS. She was married to the late James Coleman for over 30 years.

Mary Ann was an active member of the Church of Christ Holiness U.S. A. for over 60 years. She worked in numerous auxiliaries in the church to include the Diocese where she served as president of the Christian Willing Working Women. She was actively involved in the church where she loved to do public speaking to uplift the name of Jesus.

She attended Lanier High School in Jackson, MS.

Mary Ann was a homemaker for many years prior to being employed with the County Extension Service for Claiborne County, MS. She would visit homes throughout Claiborne County teaching homemakers how to prepare meals and stretch meals. She would cook wild game competitively and was known and loved for her coon and sweet potatoes.

She was active in the 4-H Club as a youth leader where she was passionate about working with the youth in the community. She made sure that the children were involved in 4-H competitions, county fairs and that they visited multiple state parks. She established several homemaker clubs in the Claiborne County community.

For many years she was also affectionately known as the “The Avon Lady.” She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Heroines of Jericho until her health failed.

Preceding her in death were her parents, Annie and Theodore Newsome; daughter, Gwen Coleman Robinson; son Edward Bernard Coleman; brothers, Miligan Newsome, Chester Newsome, Richard Newsome, James Newsome, and John Newsome; sisters, Annie Hyder, Martha Newsome and Maggie Newsome.

Precious memories of Mary Ann will forever be cherished by her children: Margie (Arthur) Davis, James Wilkes, Augusta McClure and Knox (Mary) Coleman of Port Gibson, MS; Rose (Ronny) Barrett and Homer (Kim) Wilkes of Madison, MS; Wilbert Coleman of Cordova, TN, Eloise Coleman and Lucille (Leo) Collier of Baton Rouge, LA; Thelma Mixon of Denver, CO; Mary Jenkins of Hermanville, MS; brothers, Samuel Newsome of Tucson, AR, Theordore Newsome of Berkeley, CA; 40 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be held December 8, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church, 3169 Hwy 547, Port Gibson, MS. Visitation for family and friends will be December 7, from 5-7 p.m. at Mercy Seat Baptist Church.

